CTA Announces $10 Million Fund Commitment to Women, Diverse Founders and Diverse Leadership Teams
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today at CES® – the world's largest and most influential tech event – that CTA will invest $10 million in venture firms and funds focused on women, people of color and other underrepresented startups and entrepreneurs.
"To continue to evolve and grow, the tech industry needs more equal access to venture funding," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Various research reports indicate diverse teams make better decisions and achieve greater profits. At CTA, this is one more tool we are deploying to help promote diversity in the technology industry."
CES revokes award from female-founded sex tech company
Sex tech has been done at the Consumer Electronics Show. This year, however, seems to be different, with the organization behind CES, the Consumer Technology Association, revoking an innovation award from a company geared toward women's sexual health.
The CTA revoked an innovation award from Lora DiCarlo, the company behind a hands-free device that uses biomimicry and robotics to help women achieve a blended orgasm by simultaneously simulating the G-spot and the clitoris. Called Osé, formerly known as Vela, the device uses micro-robotic technology to mimic the sensation of a human mouth, tongue and fingers in order to produce a blended orgasm for women.
"Vela does not fit into any of our existing product categories and should not have been accepted for the Innovation Awards Program," CTA Senior Manager of Event Communications Sarah Brown said in a statement to TechCrunch. "CTA has communicated this position to Lora DiCarlo. We have apologized to the company for our mistake."
[...] As Lora Haddock, founder and CEO of Lora DiCarlo, notes in an open letter today, CES has recognized products like ones from B.sensory and OhMiBod, which won the Digital Health and Fitness Product category in 2016. CES also allowed a virtual reality porn company to exhibit at the show in 2017, as well as a sex toy robot for men to exhibit in 2018.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday January 10, @12:26AM (1 child)
While I cringe every time a sex toy is branded as "female empowerment", CES did goof up.
Good advertising for what will probably be a very expensive toy.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday January 10, @12:51AM
Agree, this is a fuckup. However, it's so totally predictable, CES has always reeked of regressive attitudes, no matter how "modern" they pretend they are. Ultra-modern tech does not compensate for retrograde everything else.
However, what we shouldn't be clamouring for is "diversity", we should be clamouring for the removal of hypocritical and meaningless distinctions and biases. Adding "diversity" just builds more Us vs. Them. Undefine "us".
Never gonna happen, of course, neither side is driven by people who want distinctions and divisions pulled down.
If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 10, @12:39AM (1 child)
Revoking that award based on premature adulation? Sounds like presentation anxiety.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 10, @12:56AM
Aye, some kind of male sexual problem. The problem is fear of the female orgasm and fear of the powerful, sexual feminine, which is rooted in the fear of woman with sexual agency independent of patriarchal control. I'm afraid we can only conclude that CES is run by incels.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 10, @12:40AM
for creating a sex toy that screws everybody.