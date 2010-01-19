from the littleBIG-storage dept.
Lexar's 1TB SD card is the first you can actually buy
SanDisk showed off a 1TB SD prototype a couple of years ago, but the final product never made it to market. Lexar's Professional 633x line of SDHC and SDXC UHS-I cards, however, is now listed for sale in capacities from 16GB all the way up to the flagship 1TB. That card claims read speeds of up to 95MB/s and write speeds of 70MB/s, though it's only rated as V30/U3, which guarantees sustained write performance of 30MB/s.
(Not microSD.)
Here's a challenge: do you reckon you can fill half-a-terabyte of memory using only a smartphone?
For some people, we're sure, the answer will be along the lines of “hold my beer while I set my camera to HDR mode and snap some selfies”. So the good news is that from February, you'll be able to lay out the readies on a 512 GB microSDXC card from Integral Memory.
At a transfer rate of 80 megabytes per second, you'd need more than an hour and a half to transfer a full card's worth of data; last year's 400 GB monster from SanDisk (no longer the world's biggest little memory card) still has the edge there, claiming a 100 MB/second transfer rate.
Integral's 512GB microSDXC V10, UHS-I U1 card is fast enough to meet V10 (Video speed class 10) for capturing full HD video.
Integral has put up a web page and a Spec sheet (pdf) for it.
Now we can set them up as media hubs for all.
Version 7.0 of the SD standard finally raises the storage limit to above 2 TB, which was being rapidly approached by both full size SD cards (1 TB) and microSD cards (512 GB). It also adds an SD Express mode, which can raise speeds up to 985 MB/s, from a previous limit of 624 MB/s:
Soon you will be able to purchase new SD cards with the SD Version 7.0 specification. The new specification supports up to 985MB/s of throughput, which comes courtesy of PCIe and NVMe interfaces, and up to 128TB of capacity. That's quite the jump over the current 2TB limit.
985MB/s of throughput for a simple SD card may seem ludicrous, but higher-resolution video, VR, automotive use-cases, and IoT applications are steadily encroaching upon the performance limits of today's products.
[...] The specification has reserved space for new pins for future use, so it also provides room for forward progress (PDF). The specification also accommodates up to 1.8W of power consumption, which will help boost performance. The NVMe 1.3 protocol also brings several new features to SD cards, like Host Memory Buffer (HMB), which sets aside a small portion of system memory to boost performance, and Multi-Queue support, which improves performance during simultaneous file transfers.
Press release. Also at PetaPixel.
Previously: Western Digital Demos SD Card Using PCIe Gen 3 x1 Interface for 880 MB/s Read Speed
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday January 10, @07:31PM (5 children)
How I can't store 120 dvds on my cell phone, and how completely unreasonable that is
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday January 10, @07:40PM (3 children)
But it's only 8-10 4K Blu-rays, boooooo.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday January 10, @07:57PM (1 child)
Man, I can barely see the difference between 720p and 1080p on a huge screen. I don't know who the target audience for 4k is, besides maybe VR.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 10, @08:04PM
The six million dollar man with his bionic eye.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday January 10, @08:09PM
Do you really need more than 10 4K porn movies in your change pocket at once? Given the weight, you can carry more than one card, then.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 10, @08:48PM
SD nota microSD
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 10, @08:01PM (1 child)
1e12 written at 3e7/s in a blink of an eye, ~35k seconds long, just a held breath of 9.7hrs, or maybe, if they deliver on 70mb/s 4.2 hrs to write.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday January 10, @08:07PM
I'm too lazy to do the math of how long the same amount of data would take to write on 3.5 inch floppies, and the size of the truck(s) required to carry those floppies to their destination.
"Read error in floppy #153497, Retry/Abort/Fail?"
Them kids have no clue how good they have it these days.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 10, @08:13PM
You rushed out, broke the piggy bank, and dragged home this 1TB SD card.
Inserts into device (camera / drivecam / whatever).
And then you discover that device tops out at 32GB or 64GB.
The makers of gadgetery should be held liable in court for this.
It is just storage. It should work like D:"hey, here's a file" S:"fine" D:"Ok, here's a file" S:"I'm full" D:"Oh, card full error"
because a lot of the time it is more D:"here's a file" S:"ok" D:"I'm full, blame it on the card"