Oceans Warming 40% Faster than Previously Predicted

posted by martyb on Friday January 11, @01:52AM
from the bigger-and-stronger-hurricanes dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/10/climate/ocean-warming-climate-change.html

Scientists say the world’s oceans are warming far more quickly than previously thought, a finding with dire implications for climate change because almost all the excess heat absorbed by the planet ends up stored in their waters.

A new analysis, published Thursday in the journal Science, found that the oceans are heating up 40 percent faster on average than a United Nations panel estimated five years ago. The researchers also concluded that ocean temperatures have broken records for several straight years.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2, Redundant) by Captival on Friday January 11, @02:15AM (1 child)

    by Captival (6866) on Friday January 11, @02:15AM (#784802)

    Funny how none of our 87 billion climate models noticed this until now! Back to the drawing board everybody! Massage the statistics until they conform to our agenda!
    Conclusion: DOOOOOOOOOOOOM also (give us money, enact Communism)

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 11, @02:58AM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 11, @02:58AM (#784837) Journal

      I scrolled through TFA, until the authors stated that today's "trade wars" are a result of this ocean warming. I rolled my eyes, and closed the tab at that point.

      The birth of a three legged chick? The result of global warming!
      An increase in disease(s)? Global warming!
      A decrease in disease(s)? Global warming!
      Flood? Global warming!
      Drought? Global warming!

      “The only thing that never changes is that everything changes.”

      ― Louis L'Amour

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Some call me Tim on Friday January 11, @02:50AM (2 children)

    by Some call me Tim (5819) on Friday January 11, @02:50AM (#784829)

    https://www.thegwpf.com/scientists-acknowledge-key-errors-in-study-of-how-fast-the-oceans-are-warming/ [thegwpf.com]

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by qzm on Friday January 11, @03:19AM (1 child)

      by qzm (3260) on Friday January 11, @03:19AM (#784854)

      Ah, but this is a new and different study, so we will need to wait for a couple of weeks for this one to get checked also.
      However due to timing I would not be surprised if it is an attempt to redeliver the same data (which has a range of 10%-70% from memory, ie: error bars so wide you could drive a planet though just about)..

