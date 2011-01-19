19/01/11/0024254 story
posted by martyb on Friday January 11, @01:52AM
from the bigger-and-stronger-hurricanes dept.
from the bigger-and-stronger-hurricanes dept.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/10/climate/ocean-warming-climate-change.html
Scientists say the world’s oceans are warming far more quickly than previously thought, a finding with dire implications for climate change because almost all the excess heat absorbed by the planet ends up stored in their waters.
A new analysis, published Thursday in the journal Science, found that the oceans are heating up 40 percent faster on average than a United Nations panel estimated five years ago. The researchers also concluded that ocean temperatures have broken records for several straight years.
Oceans Warming 40% Faster than Previously Predicted | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2, Redundant) by Captival on Friday January 11, @02:15AM (1 child)
Funny how none of our 87 billion climate models noticed this until now! Back to the drawing board everybody! Massage the statistics until they conform to our agenda!
Conclusion: DOOOOOOOOOOOOM also (give us money, enact Communism)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 11, @02:58AM
I scrolled through TFA, until the authors stated that today's "trade wars" are a result of this ocean warming. I rolled my eyes, and closed the tab at that point.
The birth of a three legged chick? The result of global warming!
An increase in disease(s)? Global warming!
A decrease in disease(s)? Global warming!
Flood? Global warming!
Drought? Global warming!
“The only thing that never changes is that everything changes.”
― Louis L'Amour
PTSD - Pretty Tired of Stupid Democrats
(Score: 3, Funny) by Some call me Tim on Friday January 11, @02:50AM (2 children)
https://www.thegwpf.com/scientists-acknowledge-key-errors-in-study-of-how-fast-the-oceans-are-warming/ [thegwpf.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by qzm on Friday January 11, @03:19AM (1 child)
Ah, but this is a new and different study, so we will need to wait for a couple of weeks for this one to get checked also.
However due to timing I would not be surprised if it is an attempt to redeliver the same data (which has a range of 10%-70% from memory, ie: error bars so wide you could drive a planet though just about)..
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Friday January 11, @03:21AM
The 40% rings that same bell too if I recall.
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner