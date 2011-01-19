from the Copies-Everything-Including-Cheating dept.
https://arstechnica.com/cars/2019/01/fiat-chrysler-settles-in-lawsuit-over-diesel-emissions-cheating/
The US Justice Department (DOJ) on Thursday announced a $305 million civil settlement between Fiat Chrysler and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a lawsuit over illegal software found on certain diesel Dodge Ram models and diesel Jeep Grand Cherokee models.
[...] The settlement comes two years after the EPA accused Fiat Chrysler of installing undisclosed and illegal software on 104,000 vehicles, including 3.0L diesel Dodge Ram 1500 trucks and diesel Jeep Grand Cherokees between model years 2014 and 2016. The EPA claimed the software would sense when the vehicle was being tested under laboratory conditions and implement the full emissions control system so that the car could pass the EPA's emissions tests.
I guess the Volkswagen cheating was considered a feature by the Chrysler engineers, and they were just copying what the customers demanded?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @08:26AM (1 child)
People need to go to jail for this shit no matter what side of the aisle you're on. Leftists see indiscriminate polluter and the Right sees companies flouting government regulations to gain unfair advantages in the free market. Governments should pull up to the corporate suites with paddywagons and shareholders of other auto companies should class action sue these cheating bastards in the ground for illegal market manipulation. A good lawyer could make the latter argument that VW and Fiat share price was unfairly advantaged by these shenanigans. If they can't then laws should be changed so they can. Jail the lying bastards and repatriate what's left to the rightful owners.
Yeah I'm being extreme but there need to be severe consequences as any increase in particulate count leads to loss of human life and this much additional intentional air pollution released in excess of what we've all agreed on as acceptable is basically tantamount to negligent homicide.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @08:45AM
But are you ready to pay $100,000 for a mid-range car that is 100% compliant to a random bureaucrat's demands? Fight for clean air is good and all, but the country needs to move around at reasonable cost, or else there will be nobody left to appreciate the air. Currently entities like CARB are not constrained, they are free to write any requirements they want, with no regard to what cost they burden the society with.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @08:28AM
We can pass a law to require fuel economy of 1234 MPG, or to require that exhaust gas be entirely Helium-3, or to require that regenerative brakes be 100% efficient, or that PI is 3.2 exactly.
Lawmakers do this kind of stuff. They don't have to live with the problem of compliance.