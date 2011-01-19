Planet Computers demoed the Cosmo Communicator, a clamshell PDA [Personal Digital Assistant] which can run Android/Linux or GNU/Linux, at CES. It is expected to be on the market by June 2019. The device has a miniature keyboard, essential for a PDA, and many additional features including the ability to operate as a dual-SIM phone. It also features dual displays: a 2-inch AMOLED which is visible when the device is closed and a larger (5.99-inch, 2160×1080) LCD touchscreen LCD panel visible when the device is opened to access the keyboard.