Planet Computers demoed the Cosmo Communicator, a clamshell PDA [Personal Digital Assistant] which can run Android/Linux or GNU/Linux, at CES. It is expected to be on the market by June 2019. The device has a miniature keyboard, essential for a PDA, and many additional features including the ability to operate as a dual-SIM phone. It also features dual displays: a 2-inch AMOLED which is visible when the device is closed and a larger (5.99-inch, 2160×1080) LCD touchscreen LCD panel visible when the device is opened to access the keyboard.
- Size:
- 171.4 x 79.3 x 16mm, 320g
- Software:
- Android 9 Pie; Linux OS dual boot (user choice)
- SoC:
- MediaTek P70 Octa-core SoC @ 2GHz
- RAM and storage:
- 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage; microSD card slot
- Battery:
- 4,220mAh
- External Display:
- 2-inch (570×240) AMOLED
- Display:
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080) LCD
- Connectivity:
- Wifi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC
- Ports:
- 2 USB Type-C ports, 3.5mm headphone jack
- External camera:
- 24MP
- Internal camera:
- 5MP
- Miscellaneous:
- Dual nano-SIM, eSIM support, fingerprint gestures
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday January 11, @02:44PM (3 children)
That'd be awesome if you have miniature fingers. Not so much otherwise.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Friday January 11, @03:04PM
I do not see this as useful either. Apart from the finger/hand issue (discussed elsewhere), the form factor does not lend itself to any serious work (lack of a pointing device). When traveling and no serous work is to be done (programming/scientific writing), I use a tablet/Bluetooth keyboard (w/ trackpoint) combo. At some point I would like to install real Linux in a chroot environment under Android but my current device is not powerful enough (5 yrs old).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @03:05PM
Even so, I'm intrigued by this device. I'm not exactly sure why, but it appeals to me. Big fingers and all.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday January 11, @03:07PM
I would assume that if the president cannot read or write that he also does not type.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday January 11, @03:19PM
No. In the heyday of the PDA's many had external keyboards available. But some, like the Newton, were connected by cable and dongle - the basic interaction with it was touch-screen only. I'm sure one could dig up WinCE examples that never had a keyboard. IIRC the initial Palm offerings didn't have a keyboard then Palm built a couple... I still use my wireless Bluetooth Palm keyboard with my tablets today since some enterprising soul must have written Android drivers for them.
And PDA's simply morphed into smartphones and tablets when it became more economically viable to include them. A touch iPod is still effectively a PDA that is more known for its MP3 playing capabilities. Pick up any Droid tablet or iPad and add a keyboard (especially a keyboard-case) - how is that any different from what we see here aside from screen size? And those did indeed take a bite out of the desktop market.
None of which diminishes the good news. I like the concept of it, it reminds me of my Jornada 720 back in the day. OTOH, there's no way I'm paying $799 for such a device unless it has a phone built into it.
