MEP [Member of European Parliament] Julia Reda provides an update on the EU Copyright Directive which is in the final drafting stages. The whole text will be finalized January 21st but the infamous Article 13 is already set and Internet platforms will be made directly liable for any copyright infringements their users commit, should the final text be voted in.

What remains in the drafting stage in regards to Article 13 is to decide exactly which lengths will platforms need to go to and just how much they will need to restrict our ability to post and share content online in order to avoid or limit their liability.