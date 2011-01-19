19/01/11/1259257 story
posted by martyb on Friday January 11, @04:08PM
from the triskaidekaphobia? dept.
MEP [Member of European Parliament] Julia Reda provides an update on the EU Copyright Directive which is in the final drafting stages. The whole text will be finalized January 21st but the infamous Article 13 is already set and Internet platforms will be made directly liable for any copyright infringements their users commit, should the final text be voted in.
What remains in the drafting stage in regards to Article 13 is to decide exactly which lengths will platforms need to go to and just how much they will need to restrict our ability to post and share content online in order to avoid or limit their liability.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @04:21PM (5 children)
I'm European and if that's what it takes, i hope all and every platform shuts down all forums and upload capabilities. Then all there is to do is to watch and wait.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @04:24PM (2 children)
...I mean shut down from EU members of course.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday January 11, @04:31PM (1 child)
I think we'll probably just ignore it here. I'm not aware of any treaties that would require us to follow that law even if we're required to honor EU copyrights. If they want to blackhole our site on their end, that's fine, but I for one am not going to put any effort into forwarding the cause of idiocy unless I have no other choice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @04:34PM
But i could copy/paste subtitles here! OOOOoooooo
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @04:33PM
Why only online? Surely if someone grabs a portable laser projector and projects copyright material onto the walls of an EU building, the EU would be liable for the copyright infringement? Surely a graffiti artist writing a paragraph of a copyright literary work onto the walls of the EU parliament should result in legal action against the EU?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday January 11, @04:34PM
You're going to run into the problem that every union runs into.
Scabs. Fuckers who realize they can make more money by crossing the digital picket line.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 11, @04:52PM
Serious question. I run a small website as a hobby. In view of this I am faced with a choice: either shut down user comments, or block all of Europe. I prefer the 2nd option. So, what is a free reliable source for GEOIP (both IPv4 and IPv6) information sufficient to block all of Europe from seeing anything other than a "sorry, your government doesn't want you to see this website" page?
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday January 11, @04:52PM
Worth reading this...
