Have you ever wanted to listen to conversations out of hearing range? Do you work in an open plan office and want to know if the tea roomers are gossiping about you. If so, Apple has your back with its AirPods and a clever hack for eavesdropping. Apple included a feature called Live Listen which can be used to extend your hearing beyond normal range. The Apple watch can [be] used similarly. It does have the drawback the your phone is used as the microphone, but that's a small price to pay for information.

