"CLOUD COMPUTING: IBM acquiring Red Hat for $34 billion........Red Hat has held a steady leadership in cloud computing and open source Linux OS for many years. It is present in most financial and governmental institutions......

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: GSK bought a $300 million stake in 23andMe...........Why fall ill and shorten your lifespan if you can prevent an upcoming disease by opening your genetic coffins to a pharmaceutical giant like GSK?..................

INTERNET OF THINGS: Qualcomm’s bid to purchase NXP Semiconductors for $44 billion............Qualcomm positions itself as a chip producer for the upcoming Internet of Things (IoT)......" forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2018/12/30/three-acquisitions-in-2018-to-impact-2019s-tech-landscape

Hopefully, they meant Coffers. I think they meant Coffers. But, who knows? Who really knows!