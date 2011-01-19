Stories
Three Acquisitions In 2018 To Impact 2019's Tech Landscape

realDonaldTrump writes:

"CLOUD COMPUTING: IBM acquiring Red Hat for $34 billion........Red Hat has held a steady leadership in cloud computing and open source Linux OS for many years. It is present in most financial and governmental institutions......

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: GSK bought a $300 million stake in 23andMe...........Why fall ill and shorten your lifespan if you can prevent an upcoming disease by opening your genetic coffins to a pharmaceutical giant like GSK?..................

INTERNET OF THINGS: Qualcomm’s bid to purchase NXP Semiconductors for $44 billion............Qualcomm positions itself as a chip producer for the upcoming Internet of Things (IoT)......" forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2018/12/30/three-acquisitions-in-2018-to-impact-2019s-tech-landscape

Hopefully, they meant Coffers. I think they meant Coffers. But, who knows? Who really knows!

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 11, @09:04PM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Friday January 11, @09:04PM (#785225) Journal

    Meh, what do they do that can't be copied by a pharma giant with deep pockets?

    Or more likely, the insurance companies will call the shots and "incentivize" people to get free genome tests, from a partner or subsidiary that the company chooses.

