Elon Musk: New Tesla Roadster will use Thrusters to Float Above the Ground

posted by martyb on Saturday January 12, @09:42AM   Printer-friendly
from the how-is-Moller's-Skycar-doing? dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Elon Musk has a knack for tweeting out some real eyebrow-raisers. On Wednesday afternoon, he delivered, once again:

The new Roadster will actually do something like this https://t.co/fIsTAYa4x8

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

So, is Musk just joking around?

“I’m not,” Musk replied on Twitter TWTR, -0.66% to the delight of his fan base. “Will use SpaceX cold gas thruster system with ultrahigh pressure air in a composite over-wrapped pressure vessel in place of the 2 rear seats.”

Can't help but think Musk is full of crap here - even with the "removal of the rear seats" idea, I doubt that a tank of that size using cold gas only could hover a car for more than a handful of seconds.

Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/elon-musk-new-tesla-roadster-will-use-thrusters-to-float-above-the-ground-2019-01-10

Elon Musk: New Tesla Roadster will use Thrusters to Float Above the Ground
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 12, @10:05AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 12, @10:05AM (#785441)

    I doubt that a tank of that size using cold gas only could hover a car for more than a handful of seconds.

    The passengers will be instantly frozen to death even if the compressed gas is at room temperature. Does Musk know why [physlink.com]?

    But imagine that you raised the car a bit. How will it behave on the road? (Like on very slippery ice.) What will make it move? What will make it change direction or stop?

  • (Score: 2) by Nuke on Saturday January 12, @10:36AM

    by Nuke (3162) on Saturday January 12, @10:36AM (#785451)

    Musk gets off by tossing "outrageous" ideas to the media and then watching the commotion, like chucking a fish into a pool of seals at the zoo. The media lap it up because it's s story, whichever way you take it. I'm just waiting for Musk idolatry to go out of fashion.

    Qualifications : English 5th-Grade (Failed)
