How the NSA Spies on Us All in Four Parts

posted by martyb on Sunday January 13, @07:50AM
from the all-your-communications-are-belong-to-us dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

How the NSA Spies on Us All:

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday January 13, @08:11AM (1 child)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Sunday January 13, @08:11AM (#785834)

    Profit?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @08:29AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @08:29AM (#785835)

      In Part 5, they shut down the redundant NSA and relocate operations to the Googleplex.

