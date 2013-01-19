19/01/13/0246250 story
posted by martyb on Sunday January 13, @10:11AM
from the Losing-Trust-One-Piece-at-a-Time dept.
from the Losing-Trust-One-Piece-at-a-Time dept.
Residents in a Sydney suburb have rejects small cell Huawei boxes that are part of the 5G rollout. While this type of infrastructure normally requires approval, these boxes are simply being stuck on poles around the place. Their purpose is to supplement the forthcoming 5G network which will replace the existing 3G/4G network in the future. The residents so far are limiting themselves to requesting the local council to removing the undesired boxes.
Are they just fearful Luddites or are they blocking Big Brother?
Australian Residents Reject Huawei Small Cell Boxes | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.