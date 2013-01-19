Privacy advocates have been on about how big data and large datasets can be be used against the population for decades. Now key data released by the immigration department may provide the key to bringing barbaric crimes out into the open. Data released by the Government shows thousands of child brides allowed by immigration. Accounts by some of the victims detail how they were used to gain access to America even though they were underage. While some senators have sworn to close the loopholes used to bring child brides into the US we can only expect more of this type of activity to come to light in the future as the public engages in analysis of data released by governments.

