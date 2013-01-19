Stories
Earth’s Magnetic Field is Acting up and Geologists Don’t Know Why

posted by martyb on Sunday January 13, @02:53PM   Printer-friendly
from the Magnetic-north!=north-pole dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Something strange is going on at the top of the world. Earth’s north magnetic pole has been skittering away from Canada and towards Siberia, driven by liquid iron sloshing within the planet’s core. The magnetic pole is moving so quickly that it has forced the world’s geomagnetism experts into a rare move.

On 15 January, they are set to update the World Magnetic Model, which describes the planet’s magnetic field and underlies all modern navigation, from the systems that steer ships at sea to Google Maps on smartphones.

The most recent version of the model came out in 2015 and was supposed to last until 2020 — but the magnetic field is changing so rapidly that researchers have to fix the model now. “The error is increasing all the time,” says Arnaud Chulliat, a geomagnetist at the University of Colorado Boulder and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA’s) National Centers for Environmental Information.

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-00007-1

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Sunday January 13, @03:07PM

    by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Sunday January 13, @03:07PM (#785912) Homepage
    I did see somewhere vaguely respectable that some geologists thought that the occasional pole flip was possibly to be upon us soon. Maybe this instability is a precursor to that. I'm not sure how much hard science, rather than things just being believable, there is behind the models people currently have - it's really not a simple subject at all. Even Einstein rejected the model that's currently favoured when he was told of it, it's pretty wacky: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWHxmJf6U3M
    If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
