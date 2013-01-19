Are you a "binge gamer"?

An unfocused office prankster?

A "me me me millennial"?

If so, the British army wants to recruit you.

It's all part of a new advertising campaign unveiled by the U.K. Defense Ministry aimed at 16- to 25-year-olds "looking for a job with purpose," according to a statement.

In videos, radio spots and posters, the advertisements take negative stereotypes about Generation Z — and their predecessors, the notorious millennials — and rebrand them as strengths. Self-centeredness becomes "self-belief," phone obsession becomes "focus" and selfies become "confidence."