posted by martyb on Sunday January 13, @07:35PM
NPR covers a recent recruitment campaign by the British military.
Are you a "binge gamer"?
An unfocused office prankster?
A "me me me millennial"?
If so, the British army wants to recruit you.
It's all part of a new advertising campaign unveiled by the U.K. Defense Ministry aimed at 16- to 25-year-olds "looking for a job with purpose," according to a statement.
In videos, radio spots and posters, the advertisements take negative stereotypes about Generation Z — and their predecessors, the notorious millennials — and rebrand them as strengths. Self-centeredness becomes "self-belief," phone obsession becomes "focus" and selfies become "confidence."
The posters are hillarious, worth a peek at the original article.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 13, @07:47PM
Propaganda is always hilarious. Can confirm the peek was worth it.