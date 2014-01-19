Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Turkey's Magical Hangover Cure (Pickle Juice)

posted by Fnord666 on Monday January 14, @06:24AM   Printer-friendly
from the pickled-tink dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Turkey's magical hangover cure

In an unassuming storefront tucked away on a bustling Istanbul street, an older man was assembling a vividly colourful package of pickles. Drawing from buckets of cauliflower, beetroot, plums and peppers, he mixed them into a plump bundle inside a sturdy, clear plastic bag and sealed them in a pool of their own juices.

Adem Altun, 64, is a third-generation pickle man who has practiced his craft since he was a boy. He operates the original location of Pelit Turşuları in Istanbul’s Kurtuluş neighbourhood, with branches in different pockets of the city. It’s one of a number of classic pickle shops in the city that adhere to decades-old techniques passed down from generation to generation.

“For us, a meal without pickles is not complete. There are pickles on every table. Sometimes this drops in the summer because pickles prefer the cold,” Altun said.

But I wasn’t there to learn about pickles, or to pick up an assorted mix for the dinner table. I’d come to his shop – conveniently located a few blocks away from my apartment – for a different purpose: I’d drunk a little too much the previous night, and a glass of pickle juice is famed as a quick, tasty and natural cure for even the fiercest of headaches.

“In terms of minerals it is very rich,” Altun said, offering an explanation as he served me a glass.   

Original Submission


«  Steam-Powered Hopper Spacecraft Could Explore Asteroids Indefinitely
Turkey's Magical Hangover Cure (Pickle Juice) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday January 14, @06:56AM (2 children)

    by NotSanguine (285) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 14, @06:56AM (#786327) Homepage Journal

    Is not to get a hangover at all.

    You can do this one of two ways:
    The first is a three step thing:
    1. Drink lots of water as well as electrolytes before going to bed
    2. [Optional] Take a multivitamin
    3. Don't go to sleep while you're still really drunk

    The second method:
    1. Keep drinking
    You can't get a hangover while you're still drunk.

    I suppose pickle juice has electrolytes, but I can think of many other beverages that also have them and are significantly tastier.

    --
    No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr

    • (Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday January 14, @06:59AM

      by NotSanguine (285) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 14, @06:59AM (#786329) Homepage Journal

      Then again, there's nothing wrong with pickles or pickle juice. If you're wondering where you might get that in the US:

      Half-done: This is the best way to eat a kosher dill -- when it's still
      crunchy, light green, yet full of garlic flavor. The difference
      between this and the typical soggy dark green cucumber corpse is like
      the the difference between life and death.
                      You may find it difficult to find a good half-done kosher dill
      there in Seattle, so what you should do is take a cab out to the
      airport, fly to New York, take the JFK Express to Jay Street-Borough
      Hall, transfer to an uptown F, get off at East Broadway, walk north on
      Essex (along the park), make your first left onto Hester Street, walk
      about fifteen steps, turn ninety degrees left, and stop. Say to the
      man, "Let me have a nice half-done."
                      Worth the trouble, wasn't it?

                                      -- Arthur Naiman, "Every Goy's Guide to Yiddish"

      --
      No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 14, @07:03AM

      by c0lo (156) on Monday January 14, @07:03AM (#786330)

      Brine pickled, not vinegar pickled - the later would complete with the result of acetaldehyde decomposition by the liver, thus prolonging the hangover.
      I find the taste of brine pickled juice quite tasty, gets its sourness from lactic acid.

(1)