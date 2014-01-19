from the pickled-tink dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Turkey's magical hangover cure
In an unassuming storefront tucked away on a bustling Istanbul street, an older man was assembling a vividly colourful package of pickles. Drawing from buckets of cauliflower, beetroot, plums and peppers, he mixed them into a plump bundle inside a sturdy, clear plastic bag and sealed them in a pool of their own juices.
Adem Altun, 64, is a third-generation pickle man who has practiced his craft since he was a boy. He operates the original location of Pelit Turşuları in Istanbul’s Kurtuluş neighbourhood, with branches in different pockets of the city. It’s one of a number of classic pickle shops in the city that adhere to decades-old techniques passed down from generation to generation.
“For us, a meal without pickles is not complete. There are pickles on every table. Sometimes this drops in the summer because pickles prefer the cold,” Altun said.
But I wasn’t there to learn about pickles, or to pick up an assorted mix for the dinner table. I’d come to his shop – conveniently located a few blocks away from my apartment – for a different purpose: I’d drunk a little too much the previous night, and a glass of pickle juice is famed as a quick, tasty and natural cure for even the fiercest of headaches.
“In terms of minerals it is very rich,” Altun said, offering an explanation as he served me a glass.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday January 14, @06:56AM (2 children)
Is not to get a hangover at all.
You can do this one of two ways:
The first is a three step thing:
1. Drink lots of water as well as electrolytes before going to bed
2. [Optional] Take a multivitamin
3. Don't go to sleep while you're still really drunk
The second method:
1. Keep drinking
You can't get a hangover while you're still drunk.
I suppose pickle juice has electrolytes, but I can think of many other beverages that also have them and are significantly tastier.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday January 14, @06:59AM
Then again, there's nothing wrong with pickles or pickle juice. If you're wondering where you might get that in the US:
-- Arthur Naiman, "Every Goy's Guide to Yiddish"
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 14, @07:03AM
Brine pickled, not vinegar pickled - the later would complete with the result of acetaldehyde decomposition by the liver, thus prolonging the hangover.
I find the taste of brine pickled juice quite tasty, gets its sourness from lactic acid.