U.S. News & World Report [...] today [January 8] unveiled the 2019 Best Jobs. The rankings offer a look at the best jobs across 15 categories – from best-paying jobs to sectors such as business and technology – to help job seekers at every level achieve their career goals. The rankings take into account the most important aspects of a job, including growth potential, work-life balance and salary.

For the second year in a row, software developer takes the No. 1 spot as the Best Job overall. Statistician ranks at No. 2, followed by physician assistant at No. 3 and dentist at No. 4. Occupations in health care continue to show promise due to a combination of high salaries and low unemployment rates, taking 44 of the 100 Best Jobs and the majority of the Best-Paying Jobs. With an average salary of $265,990, anesthesiologist tops the list, followed by surgeon, oral and maxillofacial surgeon and obstetrician and gynecologist, respectively.

"Health care occupations continue to dominate the U.S. News 2019 Best Jobs rankings, with demand in the field highest for workers to fill roles such as nurse practitioner, physician assistant and physical therapist," said Rebecca Koenig, careers reporter at U.S. News. "That's good news for students and career changers, because it takes less school time and tuition money to prepare for those positions than it does to become a physician or surgeon."

Nearly a decade after the end of the Great Recession, unemployment in the U.S. has reached historic lows. With an overwhelming need for labor, companies have started relaxing their standards and expediting their hiring processes, giving workers the upper hand in the job market.