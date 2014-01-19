from the business-as-unusual dept.
Two weeks into the government shutdown, National Parks are starting to close. The public has been getting free access, since there are no employees to collect entrance fees of up to $35 per car. But neither are employees there to collect trash and clean bathrooms. So, with overflowing trash cans and toilets posing a threat to human health and safety, parks are shutting down.
But in the nation's oldest national park, Yellowstone, local businesses are pitching in to pay park staff to keep it open — or at least parts of it.
[...] Jerry Johnson owns a business that rents snowmobiles and sends seven guided tours a day into Yellowstone in the winter. He calls it 'the trip of a lifetime.' When the shutdown began, he received a big spike in phone calls from people who had already booked trips, and he didn't want to tell them their Yellowstone adventure was cancelled because politicians in Washington D.C. couldn't resolve their differences.
[...] "If you don't groom," explained Johnson, "the trails will get very rough, and you get bumps, moguls, in them, and it'll be — it's just miserable."
So, during the shutdown, private businesses that operate inside the park are picking up the tab — about $7,500 dollars a day to groom Yellowstone's 300-plus miles of snow-covered roads, and to keep one paved road open to cars. Xanterra Parks and Resorts, which runs the only hotels operating inside the park in winter, is paying most of that — paying park service employees to perform the same grooming duties they do under normal circumstances.
Xanterra asked the 13 guide services that operate in the park to chip in to help pay, and all of them did. It adds up to about 300 bucks a day for each of the guide services.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 14, @05:18PM (3 children)
This is only happening because of capitalistic greed, not love for nature.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 14, @05:26PM
Greed? Is the desire to continue to make money in order to keep your business afloat, pay your staff, and feed your family greedy?
I know most fortune 500 CEOs don't but small companies sometimes care about their employees because they know them personally.
(Score: 1) by darkpixel on Monday January 14, @05:27PM
Who gives a shit why it happens? At least capitalism is voluntary as oppressed to our government robbing others to pay for your pet project.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Monday January 14, @05:51PM
Seems like these companies should be paying part of these costs anyways.
"I'd rather take a political risk for peace rather than risk peace in pursuit of politics" - President Donald J. Trump
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 14, @05:18PM
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday January 14, @05:36PM (1 child)
So are the glorious politicians up in Washington DC getting THEIR paychecks?
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Monday January 14, @05:46PM
Yes, they are.