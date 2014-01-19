Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Cadillac Shocks Detroit Auto Show with Electric SUV Preview

posted by mrpg on Monday January 14, @06:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the electric-shock dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

CNet:

On the eve of the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, Cadillac has surprised the media with a first look at an upcoming electric crossover SUV, perhaps the first of many electric vehicles to come for the marque.

After recently learning that the Cadillac luxury brand would become General Motors' "lead electric vehicle brand," we all expected to see an EV unveiled soon, just not this soon. That said, we've only so far seen renderings of the electric crossover with few details regarding specs.

The EV's name and specific details regarding its powertrain and range will be revealed closer to an also yet-unspecified launch window. So far, what we do know is that it will be based on GM's upcoming future "BEV3" electric vehicle platform. The electric Caddy crossover will be just the first in a range of vehicles to make use of the platform, which has been designed to accommodate front-, rear- or all-wheel drive configurations. Expect to see BEV3 underpinning a wide range of GM vehicles globally over the next few years.

Has "Electric Vehicle" been cemented in automobile circles as a mark of luxury?

Original Submission


«  Private Companies Are Paying To Keep Trails Groomed, Bathrooms Cleaned In Yellowstone
Cadillac Shocks Detroit Auto Show with Electric SUV Preview | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 14, @06:47PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 14, @06:47PM (#786555)

    I'm shocked, shocked, I tell you, that Cadillac would introduce a new EV. Especially given GM's history of abandoning EVs.

    --
    ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 14, @07:01PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 14, @07:01PM (#786567)

    Nothing better to distinguish luxury electric SUVs from old electric golf carts than calling them "Caddies".

(1)