On the eve of the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, Cadillac has surprised the media with a first look at an upcoming electric crossover SUV, perhaps the first of many electric vehicles to come for the marque.

After recently learning that the Cadillac luxury brand would become General Motors' "lead electric vehicle brand," we all expected to see an EV unveiled soon, just not this soon. That said, we've only so far seen renderings of the electric crossover with few details regarding specs.

The EV's name and specific details regarding its powertrain and range will be revealed closer to an also yet-unspecified launch window. So far, what we do know is that it will be based on GM's upcoming future "BEV3" electric vehicle platform. The electric Caddy crossover will be just the first in a range of vehicles to make use of the platform, which has been designed to accommodate front-, rear- or all-wheel drive configurations. Expect to see BEV3 underpinning a wide range of GM vehicles globally over the next few years.