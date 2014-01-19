from the firsth-north-now-this dept.
[...] At the heart of the matter, geologists believe, is a disturbance in the outer core of the Earth’s interior (2900km below the surface). This superheated pool of molten metal is what generates the magnetic field.
“If we look at our best numerical simulations of a magnetic field reversal, this is the type of pattern we see right before a reversal,” says Professor Tarduno. “We don’t know if the current (anomaly) will lead to a full reversal.”
If the anomaly continues to grow, a larger patch of near-orbit and our planet will become increasingly exposed to harmful rays and solar storms.
The last time Earth’s magnetic poles reversed was some 780,000 years ago.
South Atlantic Anomaly: Study reveals magnetic pole ‘wobble’ has been growing for 1000 years
Related Stories
Something strange is going on at the top of the world. Earth’s north magnetic pole has been skittering away from Canada and towards Siberia, driven by liquid iron sloshing within the planet’s core. The magnetic pole is moving so quickly that it has forced the world’s geomagnetism experts into a rare move.
On 15 January, they are set to update the World Magnetic Model, which describes the planet’s magnetic field and underlies all modern navigation, from the systems that steer ships at sea to Google Maps on smartphones.
The most recent version of the model came out in 2015 and was supposed to last until 2020 — but the magnetic field is changing so rapidly that researchers have to fix the model now. “The error is increasing all the time,” says Arnaud Chulliat, a geomagnetist at the University of Colorado Boulder and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA’s) National Centers for Environmental Information.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-00007-1
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 14, @10:07PM
Magentic fields at both poles are acting up recently: https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=19/01/13/1128250 [soylentnews.org]