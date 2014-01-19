from the not-dead-yet dept.
About a decade ago, the average internet user might well have heard of RSS. Really Simple Syndication, or Rich Site Summary—what the acronym stands for depends on who you ask—is a standard that websites and podcasts can use to offer a feed of content to their users, one easily understood by lots of different computer programs. Today, though RSS continues to power many applications on the web, it has become, for most people, an obscure technology.
The story of how this happened is really two stories. The first is a story about a broad vision for the web’s future that never quite came to fruition. The second is a story about how a collaborative effort to improve a popular standard devolved into one of the most contentious forks in the history of open-source software development.
Who killed RSS?
[NB: SoylentNews supports syndicated feeds — scroll to the bottom of almost any page on the site (for certain it is on the main page) and you will see links to our Atom and RSS feeds. --Ed].
(Score: 2) by chromas on Monday January 14, @11:32PM (1 child)
Mozilla tried
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Monday January 14, @11:43PM
RSS is dead?
I keep missing memos.
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner
(Score: 1) by TechieRefugee on Monday January 14, @11:46PM
Considering I get a good bit of info through RSS (actually I was a bit of a late bloomer to this, I only started using it last April or so), yeah nobody.
How long until "The Rise and Demise of IRC"? "The Rise and Demise of FTP"?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 14, @11:47PM
RSS works just fine. It's just that it's not as profitable if people visit a news site one item at a time, instead of using the front page or an app, which are crammed with ads.
