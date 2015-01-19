The world's longest aircraft is to go into full production with a model that will take its first paying passengers.

It comes after the prototype £32m Airlander 10 - a combined plane and airship - was formally retired following successful final testing.

As a result, Bedford firm Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) has been given Production Organisation Approval from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

[...] The firm was given Design Organisation Approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) in October.

Stephen McGlennan, HAV's chief executive, said 2018 had been very good, with Easa's backing a "huge highlight".