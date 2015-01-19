from the GPU-prices-going-back-up-again? dept.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2019/01/14/russia-plans-tackle-us-sanctions-bitcoin-investment-says-kremlin/:
Russia is preparing an investment in Bitcoin to replace the US dollar as a reserve currency in a bid to tackle US sanctions, according to a Russian economist with close ties to the Kremlin.
Vladislav Ginko, an economist at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, a state-funded institution, said the government is taking steps to minimise the impact of US sanctions that have hit the Russian rouble by replacing some of its US dollar reserves with the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.
US sanctions on Russia over the past year have come after the poisoning of former Russian military officer Sergei Skripal. Mr Ginko believes Russia’s de-dollarisation decision is fundamentally a move to “protect its national interests” due to a possible interruption of “US nominated payments flows for Russian oil and gas” and claims investment could be as much as $10bn (£7.8bn).
At current rates of ~$4000 per bitcoin that would be ~ 2.5 million bitcoins, about 12% of the total number of bitcoins that will ever be issued (21 million).
As of 2019-01-15 03:00 UTC, Bitcoin is trading at $3672.01 according to coinbase.
A new cycle of pump-and-dump began with news that a nobody in Russia said something grandiose.
A new cycle of pump-and-dump began with news that a nobody in Russia said something grandiose.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 15, @07:50AM
At least this article has an actual source rather than the "person familiar with the matter", "anonymous official", probably made-up rumors we commonly see.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 15, @07:36AM
