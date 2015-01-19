from the Betteridge-says-ummmm-yes-and-no dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
A billion-dollar question: What was really behind Qualcomm's surprise ten-digit gift to Apple?
The chip industry's strong-arm tactics have been laid bare this month in the anti-trust legal battle brought by America's Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against Qualcomm.
[...] Qualcomm had sought to hide the fact that it paid $1bn to Apple to secure a five-year exclusive agreement with the company to introduce its cellular broadband modem into the iPhone. Even the judge at one point wasn't sure whether that fact has been disclosed or not.
The payment is critical in that the FTC claims that it proves Qualcomm was using its position as the owner of several "standard-essential patents", or SEPs, on communications technologies to cut deals it would never have been able to negotiate otherwise.
Qualcomm has refused to license that technology to its competitors and, since the patents are critical for smartphones, has used that position to force companies into signing contracts that they would never agree to otherwise, i.e. it is using its monopoly position to distort the market and is damaging competition. That's the FTC's case.
But Qualcomm paints the payment quite differently: it says that Apple insisted on the $1bn payment as an "incentive" and to cover the costs of switching to its radio modem chips from Infineon to Qualcomm in its new phone designs.
Such payments are apparently relatively common in the industry but Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf admitted in court that it was far bigger than normal. As Mollenkopf tells it, Qualcomm only pushed to become a sole supplier of chips to Apple after that $1bn incentive was insisted upon in an effort to recoup such a massive outlay. It wasn't, he claims, an effort to shut out rivals.
[...] The FTC wants to be able to force Qualcomm to license its SEPs (standard-essential patents) to competitors at a reasonable rate: something that it says would force greater competition into the market and remove Qualcomm's monopolistic hold.
It's not clear yet whether the FTC has managed to make a strong enough case but truth be told it doesn't look good for Qualcomm. In the end, it may all revolve around how the court decides to view the fact that it paid Apple a billion dollars to get its chips into iPhones. ®
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 15, @03:28PM
These are attributes that modern businessmen admire. In the business world, all the actors here are "winners".
PTSD - Pretty Tired of Stupid Democrats
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 15, @03:31PM
To give these types of monopolies that companies can do whatever they want with? Isn't the whole point of patents to reduce competition to encourage companies to develop these technologies and eventually have them be in the public domain.
If you disagree with what's happening then you disagree with the premise of what patents are supposed to do. Or at least with these specific patents. Or with patent lengths. Do patents themselves promote the progress? Do tech patents last too long? Does the USPTO grant too many dumb patents?
If the USPTO granted these patents and you disagree with their proper use the problem isn't that the patents are being used as intended, the problem is that the USPTO is granting patents it shouldn't be granting. Or maybe the problem is with the patent system. Maybe the problem is with what patents allow patent holders to do. Maybe the problem is with the fact that tech patents last too long. But in reading this it looks like they just exercised their legal right to use their patents, I don't really see how they broke any laws. Patents are exactly about deciding which trusts should be allowed.