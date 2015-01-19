19/01/15/2218222 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday January 15, @11:27PM
from the blinded-by-even-more-distant-oncoming-traffic dept.
Most people don’t turn on their car’s headlights and think, I wish they were brighter. Shuji Nakamura is not most people.
The Nobel Prize-winning illumination scientist has spent the past five years developing a laser-based lighting system. His company, SLD Laser, says the new design is 10 times brighter than today’s LED lights, capable of illuminating objects a kilometer away while using less power than any current technology. And unlike a regular, dumb headlight, the laser can potentially be integrated into current and forthcoming driver-assistance systems.
Do headlights need to be brighter?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 15, @11:30PM (3 children)
I don't need to be blinded, literally, by oncoming headlights. Go back to making sushi and Godzilla movies.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 15, @11:36PM
That was my thought too, but it seems they will actually detect what they are pointing at:
Of course, computer vision systems don't always stop a car from plowing into a human being, so can they be trusted to prevent blindness?
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Tuesday January 15, @11:38PM
Ok, Ok,, stop already. I'll mount them on sharks instead.
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Wednesday January 16, @12:06AM
The modern Xenon (or whatever those horrible modern blinding twinkly things are called) are bad enough - I assume its the tiny size of the lights that, makes them blinding when they're coming at you and makes it look like the car behind is flashing its headlights at you every time it goes over a bump - similar reason to why stars twinkle and planets don't (or, thanks to the night-vision-decimating colour temperature, that there's a police car behind you).
If you need to see what is a kilometre away then you're driving too fast, and are liable to blind anybody 100m away.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Tuesday January 15, @11:48PM
are those grey shadows that show up in heavy rain/fog. Guess what dipshit? Only half of your headlights are for you to see what's in front of you. The other half? So I can see your hidden ass in thick fog and/or rain.
When in doubt turn your fucking headlights on and quit thinking of the $0.12 it will potentially cost you. Or wake up and look around, either works for me, you grey accidents waiting to happen.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 16, @12:03AM
I've had enough of being blinded by poorly adjusted HID headlights. They are NOT BETTER, they are a hazard to oncoming drivers !!!!!!
Fuck all the engineers who thought that brighter lights were a good idea. May they all die a painful death from some horrible disease.
And if you disagree with what I wrote, fuck you too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 16, @12:04AM
Been thinking along this route for a long time. Just wasn't sure how to pull it off, safely.
....and yes, some of us DO want it brighter.. Melt the plastic bumpers off incoming cars bright.