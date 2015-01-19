Stories
President Trump Signs into Law the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking (FEBP) Act

posted by martyb on Wednesday January 16, @01:04AM   Printer-friendly
from the Information-wants-to-be-free dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Washington, D.C. – Today, President Trump signed into law the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking (FEBP) Act (H.R. 4174, S. 2046), which includes the Open, Public, Electronic and Necessary (OPEN) Government Data Act (Title II). The package passed Congress on Monday, December 31, 2018.

The OPEN Government Data Act requires all non-sensitive government data to be made available in open and machine-readable formats by default. It establishes Chief Data Officers (CDO) at federal agencies, as well as a CDO Council.

https://www.datacoalition.org/press-releases/president-signs-government-wide-open-data-bill/

exaeta writes:

OPEN Government Data Act passes.

The OPEN Government Data Act will ensure that the federal government releases valuable data sets, follows best practices in data management, and commits to making data available to the public in a non-proprietary and electronic format.

https://www.datainnovation.org/2019/01/open-government-data-act-signed-into-law-establishes-u-s-as-leader-in-open-data/

https://9to5mac.com/2019/01/15/open-government-data-act/

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 16, @01:12AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 16, @01:12AM (#787151)

    Visualize subject.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 16, @01:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 16, @01:35AM (#787162)

    Let's hope he can do the same for scientific journals (if that falls under his purview)

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday January 16, @01:42AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Wednesday January 16, @01:42AM (#787165)

    This is Something Good [tm], yet it's been championed by Trump. I'm trying to find the catch but I can't find it. How strange...

