Washington, D.C. – Today, President Trump signed into law the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking (FEBP) Act (H.R. 4174, S. 2046), which includes the Open, Public, Electronic and Necessary (OPEN) Government Data Act (Title II). The package passed Congress on Monday, December 31, 2018.
The OPEN Government Data Act requires all non-sensitive government data to be made available in open and machine-readable formats by default. It establishes Chief Data Officers (CDO) at federal agencies, as well as a CDO Council.
https://www.datacoalition.org/press-releases/president-signs-government-wide-open-data-bill/
The OPEN Government Data Act will ensure that the federal government releases valuable data sets, follows best practices in data management, and commits to making data available to the public in a non-proprietary and electronic format.
https://www.datainnovation.org/2019/01/open-government-data-act-signed-into-law-establishes-u-s-as-leader-in-open-data/
https://9to5mac.com/2019/01/15/open-government-data-act/
