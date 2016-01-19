19/01/16/0232236 story
Google details upcoming 64-bit requirement for Android apps on the Play Store
In late 2017, Google began alerting Android app developers about a 64-bit support requirement for the Play Store. The policy comes into effect this August, and Google today is providing more details about the transition.
Android has supported 64-bit CPUs since 5.0 Lollipop, and the Play Store in 2017 announced that apps using native code must provide a 64-bit version in light of future chips that only support 64-bit code.
In August 2019, the Play Console will require that all new apps and updates that include native code provide 64-bit versions. Google is not removing 32-bit support with continued Play functionality in the future.
