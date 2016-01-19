from the bigger-is-better? dept.
Here's a roundup of four very large format TVs displayed (heh!) at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
Samsung Expands 8K TV to 98 Inches at CES, Because Why the Hell Not
Samsung expands 8K TV to 98 inches at CES, because why the hell not
8K resolution might be so much overkill, but if you ask the TV makers, they'll tell you all those extra pixels are worthwhile in really big TVs.
The 98-inch Samsung Q900 QLED unveiled here at CES is one the most massive 8K TVs announced so far, outgunning Samsung's own 85-inch member of the Q900 series -- first introduced in late 2018 -- as well as LG's new 88-inch 8K OLED TV. It's no 219-inch MicroLED TV, however.
Samsung says more sizes of the Q900 series will come to the US in 2019, complete with the "AI upconversion" it introduced on the 85-incher. Other markets, such as the UK and Europe, already have 8K QLED TVs at 65, 75 and 82 inches, so it's a fair bet that those sizes will be in the mix stateside.
LG introduces OLED TV that can roll up and disappear when you’re not watching it
Watch the video of LG's stage presentation to see the R in action, if you can stomach some intense marketing speak.
[...] OK, so it's just a TV. And the R is not even a totally new concept; I saw an earlier prototype of a rollable OLED display back at CES 2009. But that display was 13-inches, had major limitations, and did not yet look like a consumer product. This time, we're looking at a full-featured, 65-inch TV that's actually coming to market this year.
LG says to expect picture quality on par with its just-announced 2019 4K OLED lineup. That means 120Hz and AI image processing using LG's new Alpha 9 Gen 2 CPU. The TV's base—the same one it rolls into—houses a 4.2-channel, 100-watt soundbar with Dolby Atmos support.
LG hasn't announced a price for the TV R yet, though TechCrunch reports that the company said it would cost more than the 8K TV announced last week—that TV's price hasn't been announced either, but given that the 8K LG will compete directly with Samsung's $15,000 8K offering, we're betting the rollable TV won't be within most people's reach. LG says the Signature OLED TV R will be available for purchase in the second half of 2019.
-- submitted from IRC
Sony's First 8K TVs Get Supersized to 85 and 98 Inches at CES 2019
Sony's first 8K TVs get supersized to 85 and 98 inches at CES 2019
Nothing says CES 2019 like obnoxiously large 8K TVs. And Sony is throwing down some serious screen real estate with its latest models.
The Z9G Master Series LCD comes in just two sizes: 85 inches as well as a whopping 98-inch model. The latter ties Samsung for the largest 8K TV introduced at the show so far. No pricing was announced, but for reference, Samsung's current 85-inch 8K TV costs 15 grand. 'Nuff said.
8K resolution promises improved detail compared to standard 4K, but at this early stage in the game there's no actual 8K TV shows and movies to take advantage of it. That's why Sony and other TV makers tout their sets' video processing, which takes 4K and lower-resolution video and converts it to 8K for display.
[...] The new 8K sets also have full-spec HDMI 2.1 inputs complete with 48Gbps capability, which means they're compatible with higher frame rates and resolutions that could come down the pike soon, like 4K at 120 frames per second or 8K at 60fps. They also support variable refresh rate (VRR) and automatic low latency mode (ALLM, or auto game mode) for as well as enhanced audio return channel (eARC).
Like the current smaller, 4K resolution Z9D models, the new 85- and 98-inchers have fancier full-array local dimming LCD backlights. They utilize "ultra-dense LED modules that are independently controlled" and can "intelligently boost the brightness in the areas where it needs to be boosted."
HP Omen Gaming Gear at CES 2019 Includes $5K Emperium 65 BFGD Monitor
HP Omen gaming gear at CES 2019 includes $5K Emperium 65 BFGD monitor
After a year of waiting, the first Nvidia-partner Big Format Gaming Displays are ready for prime time. HP gave us [cnet] a tour around its version, the Omen X Emperium 65, slated for February for $5,000.
[...] In addition to a built-in Nvidia Shield streaming/gaming system, which lets you play Android and PC games via GeForce Now, the Emperium comes with a gaming-optimized sound bar designed to obviate the need for a separate subwoofer and to minimize vibration transferring to the display.
It also offers a 144Hz refresh rate -- better than the 120Hz available on TVs like the Vizio mentioned above -- which is essential to minimize motion artifacts in games, and 4 millisecond gray-to-gray pixel response.
[...] For $5,000, though, you'd think it would incorporate the latest version of HDMI, 2.1, which is better for gaming. The same goes for the connectivity, 802.11ac wireless (aka Wi-Fi 5) rather than 802.11ax (aka Wi-Fi 6) and Gigabit Ethernet rather than 10Gb for better cloud gaming. While adoption is in the very early stages for all of those, if you're plunking down that much money you'd kind of like it to be future-ready.
Original Submission #1 Original Submission #2 Original Submission #3 Original Submission #4