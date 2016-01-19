Watch the video of LG's stage presentation to see the R in action, if you can stomach some intense marketing speak.

[...] OK, so it's just a TV. And the R is not even a totally new concept; I saw an earlier prototype of a rollable OLED display back at CES 2009. But that display was 13-inches, had major limitations, and did not yet look like a consumer product. This time, we're looking at a full-featured, 65-inch TV that's actually coming to market this year.

LG says to expect picture quality on par with its just-announced 2019 4K OLED lineup. That means 120Hz and AI image processing using LG's new Alpha 9 Gen 2 CPU. The TV's base—the same one it rolls into—houses a 4.2-channel, 100-watt soundbar with Dolby Atmos support.

LG hasn't announced a price for the TV R yet, though TechCrunch reports that the company said it would cost more than the 8K TV announced last week—that TV's price hasn't been announced either, but given that the 8K LG will compete directly with Samsung's $15,000 8K offering, we're betting the rollable TV won't be within most people's reach. LG says the Signature OLED TV R will be available for purchase in the second half of 2019.