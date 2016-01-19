Stories
Step Aside Crop Circles, Check Out this Rotating Ice Circle in Maine River

posted by chromas on Wednesday January 16, @04:01PM
martyb writes:

News of crop circles come and go, but when is the last time you saw a rotating ice circle? A disk of ice approximately 100 yards in diameter has been spotted in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine:

This week in the city of Westbrook, Maine, a huge, rotating circle of ice formed on the Presumpscot River. While it seems like it could be an omen of the impending apocalypse or a particularly low-effort attempt at a crop circle by extraterrestrials, in reality it appears to be another example of a natural yet rare phenomenon resulting from some simple physics.

Photos taken by and the city of Westbrook's marketing & communications manager, Tina Radel, show the gigantic disk of ice appearing to have a surface area larger than a nearby, multi-story parking garage. True to municipal form, the city also published a video of the ice disk with a dramatic soundtrack:

Pictures and videos in the story require Javascript; videos are posted to YouTube and Vimeo.

Additional coverage at the Portland Press Herald.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 16, @04:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 16, @04:04PM (#787423)

    web developer Doug Bertlesman estimated the size of the disk to be at least 100 yards (91 meters).

    Not that there's anything wrong with web development, but was he the "nerdiest" guy in town or something?

(1)