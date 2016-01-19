from the IceDiskDrive dept.
News of crop circles come and go, but when is the last time you saw a rotating ice circle? A disk of ice approximately 100 yards in diameter has been spotted in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine:
This week in the city of Westbrook, Maine, a huge, rotating circle of ice formed on the Presumpscot River. While it seems like it could be an omen of the impending apocalypse or a particularly low-effort attempt at a crop circle by extraterrestrials, in reality it appears to be another example of a natural yet rare phenomenon resulting from some simple physics.
Photos taken by and the city of Westbrook's marketing & communications manager, Tina Radel, show the gigantic disk of ice appearing to have a surface area larger than a nearby, multi-story parking garage. True to municipal form, the city also published a video of the ice disk with a dramatic soundtrack:
Pictures and videos in the story require Javascript; videos are posted to YouTube and Vimeo.
Additional coverage at the Portland Press Herald.
