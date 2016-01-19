Energy From Fusion In 'A Couple Years,' CEO Says, Commercialization In Five
TAE Technologies will bring a fusion-reactor technology to commercialization in the next five years, its CEO announced recently at the University of California, Irvine.
"The notion that you hear fusion is another 20 years away, 30 years away, 50 years away—it's not true," said Michl Binderbauer, CEO of the company formerly known as Tri Alpha Energy. "We're talking commercialization coming in the next five years for this technology."
[...] For more than 20 years TAE has been pursuing a reactor that would fuse hydrogen and boron at extremely high temperatures, releasing excess energy much as the sun does when it fuses hydrogen atoms. Lately the California company has been testing the heat capacity of its process in a machine it named Norman after the late UC Irvine physicist Norman Rostoker.
Its next device, dubbed Copernicus, is designed to demonstrate an energy gain. It will involve deuterium-tritium fusion, the aim of most competitors, but a milestone on TAE's path to a hotter, but safer, hydrogen-boron reaction.
Binderbauer expects to pass the D-T fusion milestone soon. "What we're really going to see in the next couple years is actually the ability to actually make net energy, and that's going to happen in the machine we call Copernicus," he said in a "fireside chat" at UC Irvine.
Lockheed Martin has quietly obtained a patent associated with its design for a potentially revolutionary compact fusion reactor, or CFR. If this project has been progressing on schedule, the company could debut a prototype system that size of shipping container, but capable of powering a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier or 80,000 homes, sometime in the next year or so.
The patent, for a portion of the confinement system, or embodiment, is dated Feb. 15, 2018. The Maryland-headquartered defense contractor had filed a provisional claim on April 3, 2013 and a formal application nearly a year later. Our good friend Stephen Trimble, chief of Flightglobal's Americas Bureau, subsequently spotted it and Tweeted out its basic details.
In 2014, the company also made a splash by announcing they were working on the device at all and that it was the responsibility of its Skunk Works advanced projects office in Palmdale, California. At the time, Dr. Thomas McGuire, head of the Skunk Works’ Compact Fusion Project, said the goal was to have a working reactor in five years and production worthy design within 10.
[...] Considering the five year timeline Dr. McGuire put out in 2014 for achieving a workable prototype, maybe we’re due for another big announcement from Lockheed Martin in the near future.
Nuclear fusion has long been heralded as a potential answer to our prayers. But it's always been "thirty years away", according to the industry joke.
Now several start-ups are saying they can make fusion a commercial reality much sooner.
[...] A major challenge is how to build a structure strong enough to contain the plasma - the very high-temperature nuclear soup in which the fusion reactions take place - under the huge pressures required.
Exhaust systems will "have to withstand levels of heat and power akin to those experienced by a spaceship re-entering orbit," says Prof Ian Chapman, chief executive of the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA),
Robotic maintenance systems will also be needed, as well as systems for breeding, recovering and storing the fuel.
"UKAEA is looking into all these issues, and is building new research facilities at Culham Science Centre near Oxford to work with industry to develop solutions," says Prof Chapman.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 17, @12:26AM
His board of advisors probably includes Elizabeth Holmes.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday January 17, @12:56AM
I'm 60, with a couple friends I've known since either high school or soon after. Whenever we see a "closed for x days" the tired old joke (which we still say every chance we get) is "yeah, tomorrow it will be closed for x days, day after, etc etc etc). It's amazing how often we're right.
I go to a gym 5 days a week. They had a video display that broke (they broke their web software cuz accessing the same page from my laptop broke at the same time). For about 3 months it had a "will be fixed next week (they said a date, not 'next week')" sign taped to it. Even better, for the last 18 months we've been warned (oops, notified) that they were going to build out the building starting in the fall, then next month, 10 goto 10. They finally started about a year late and it sounds like the construction is behind schedule, although nobody in the know says anything, even to the employees.
/ that video display that broke?
// it went away about the time construction started
/// I'd figured out how they broke their web page about 3 minutes after they broke it (missing file). For 3 weeks "they'll fix it", 10 minutes "dumasses"
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by Kalas on Thursday January 17, @01:15AM (1 child)
In my couple decades now of reading about it it's always been 20 to 50 years away from being commercially viable but now it's down to just 5? What progress! I look forward to reading here that it's only 1 year away when that article is published in 2060. Soylentnews will probably be the only website still accessible without having to insert a Javascript-powered butt plug that plays audio ads every 90 seconds.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday January 17, @01:16AM
You're going to love the new fusion-powered buttplugs.
