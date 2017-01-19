Hi all,

I have been learning linux and have a secondary monitor that I wanted to use for showing some sensor data. Currently I need to manually enter in three commands and then arrange my windows each time I want to look at (and start-up, etc). I am using the nethogs, inxi, and lm-sensors libraries:

sudo nethogs

watch -n1 "inxi -s"

watch -n1 "sensors | grep Tdie"

The end result looks something like this:

https://i.ibb.co/TgWXKSn/sensors.png

Is it possible/easy to script the opening of these three terminal windows and position them onto a specific monitor? Or is there a completely different better way to go about this?

Also, is there a way for me to custom arrange the data on the screen? Eg, could I put the sensors "Tdie" data into two columns and remove the "high = +70.0 C" info?

[Beyond this specific case, is there a general solution with, say, a directory containing a separate shell script for launching each program, with a master script that specifies terminal width/height as well as (x,y) coordinates? --Ed.]