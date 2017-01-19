from the automation++ dept.
Hi all,
I have been learning linux and have a secondary monitor that I wanted to use for showing some sensor data. Currently I need to manually enter in three commands and then arrange my windows each time I want to look at (and start-up, etc). I am using the nethogs, inxi, and lm-sensors libraries:
sudo nethogs
watch -n1 "inxi -s"
watch -n1 "sensors | grep Tdie"
The end result looks something like this:
https://i.ibb.co/TgWXKSn/sensors.png
Is it possible/easy to script the opening of these three terminal windows and position them onto a specific monitor? Or is there a completely different better way to go about this?
Also, is there a way for me to custom arrange the data on the screen? Eg, could I put the sensors "Tdie" data into two columns and remove the "high = +70.0 C" info?
[Beyond this specific case, is there a general solution with, say, a directory containing a separate shell script for launching each program, with a master script that specifies terminal width/height as well as (x,y) coordinates? --Ed.]
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Thursday January 17, @01:50AM (4 children)
Hello fren,
Do you know what desktop session manager you are using?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 17, @01:57AM (3 children)
Sorry, not immediately finding where to get that info. Maybe this helps:
Its just mint 19.1 cinnamon with an updated kernel to 4.20 from the default (4.15).
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Thursday January 17, @02:05AM (1 child)
Not familiar with mint. I see they have 3 desktop versions, you may be able to start by putting scripts in etc/X11/Xsession.d/ but specific desktop and terminal emulator may provide an easier way. Someone who knows Mate and Cinnamon will be able to help you more here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 17, @02:13AM
Not sure if it helps, but it seems to be mostly the same as Ubunu 18.4:
Thanks for taking a look anyway.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday January 17, @02:11AM
No, no, no, it's Linux. You're supposed to write your own window manager. :P
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 17, @01:56AM
systemd. Wait long enough and Poettering will get around to including a window manager.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 17, @01:59AM (1 child)
You appear to be trying to reinvent conky. There is nothing wrong with that, of course, but you might want to look at some images, and then look at how they accomplish the same thing.
http://www.linuxandubuntu.com/home/5-best-linux-conky-themes [linuxandubuntu.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conky_(software) [wikipedia.org]
https://www.lifewire.com/beginners-guide-to-conky-4043352 [lifewire.com]
http://conky.sourceforge.net/documentation.html [sourceforge.net]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 17, @02:10AM
Thanks, I tried conky (a little) but it didn't seem to meet my needs.
1) Is there a way to move conky windows around on the screen with the cursor after they are loaded?
2) It looks like I can't just feed arbitrary data to conky:
https://superuser.com/questions/492858/is-there-anyway-to-show-nethogs-output-in-conky [superuser.com]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 17, @02:08AM (1 child)
You can use wmctrl for positioning and sizing windows but conky is really the way to go for everything you're doing at the moment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 17, @02:17AM
I see some examples of sensor and inxi data to conky but not nethogs:
https://askubuntu.com/questions/464166/how-do-i-get-a-sensors-output-in-conky [askubuntu.com]
https://forums.bunsenlabs.org/viewtopic.php?id=789 [bunsenlabs.org]
https://gist.github.com/Zauberfisch/b79ff450fa1dcd27b6c645200eb821c4 [github.com]
Still, I am gathering that the usual way is to use conky...
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Thursday January 17, @02:09AM (1 child)
For the first question; i'd maybe suggest a terminal multiplexer like byobu (http://www.byobu.co/) that should be configurable and scriptable enough to easily accomplish something reasonable; and all in one 'window'.
For the 2nd question... I think you are already there; you are already piping sensors to grep. So you just need a more advanced regex to grab only what you want (that gets rid of the high +70.0) and then pipe what's left to something else to format ... e.g. maybe something funky with sed or awk can replace every 2nd line break with a tab to give you 2 columns for example; if not them then piping to a simple script ( perl / python ) script can definitely do it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 17, @02:22AM
Byobu looks interesting, thanks. If it works I actually think I will like that better than conky.
Regarding parsing everything using regex, that sounds pretty ridiculous. But if I pipe to a python/etc script I was concerned it would slow everything down. Maybe I am overestimating the resources used for this task.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Thursday January 17, @02:15AM (1 child)
save session (main menu), if that's what you want.
To move an xwindow with a script there is:
https://askubuntu.com/questions/682027/arrange-windows-by-script [askubuntu.com]
wmctrl.
Enjoy!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 17, @02:39AM
Yes, "save session" may also be a way of doing this. Thanks.
It looks like this won't work with my OS though:
https://bugs.launchpad.net/linuxmint/+bug/1414765 [launchpad.net]
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday January 17, @02:20AM (1 child)
Why not just:
sudo apt install hollywood
Done!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 17, @02:33AM
That does *look* like what I want. It apparently uses Byobu, that was suggested above.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Thursday January 17, @02:31AM
(Score: 2) by boltronics on Thursday January 17, @02:34AM (2 children)
> Also, is there a way for me to custom arrange the data on the screen?
> Eg, could I put the sensors "Tdie" data into two columns and remove the "high = +70.0 C" info?
Yes. eg.
$ watch -n 1 "sensors | grep Tdie | sed 's/^\(.*:\)\ *\([^\ ]*\).*$/\1 \2/'"
Core 0: +40.0°C
Core 1: +40.0°C
Core 2: +41.0°C
Core 3: +36.0°C
See other posts for information about screen positioning, but I think a terminal multiplexer is the better way to go.
You could even write it as one line:
$ watch -n1 "echo -n 'Tdie ' ; sensors | grep Tdie | sed 's/^[^:]*:\ *\([^\ ]*\).*$/\1/' | xargs echo"
Tdie +38.0°C +38.0°C +41.0°C +35.0°C
(Score: 2) by boltronics on Thursday January 17, @02:39AM (1 child)
Except I changed the command to use "Core" on my system instead of "Tdie", so the output for you should actually be something like:
Tdie: +40.0°C
Tdie: +40.0°C
Tdie: +41.0°C
Tdie: +36.0°C
which I believe is what you requested.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 17, @02:46AM
Yes, perfect. Thanks. I have no idea what that regex is doing but it works and I should be able to use it as a template for any future info. Eg I want to see cpu clock speed by thread eventually: