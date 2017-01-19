19/01/17/0342244 story
posted by chromas on Thursday January 17, @03:43AM
from the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15HTd4Um1m4 dept.
from the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15HTd4Um1m4 dept.
Goldman boss apologises for 1MDB scandal
Goldman Sachs new boss has apologised to Malaysia for the role an ex-partner played in the corruption scandal at one of the country's wealth funds.
However, chief executive David Solomon also distanced the bank from the scheme, which saw billions embezzled from the state development fund, 1MDB. He said Goldman, which had helped to raise money for the fund, had been deceived about details of the deals.
Malaysia filed criminal charges against Goldman last month. It accused the investment bank of helping to misappropriate money intended for the fund. The US and other countries are also investigating its role.
Explainer: 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.
Also at CNN.
Goldman Sachs CEO Apologizes to Malaysia | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 17, @04:08AM
The apology is good enough for me. At least they are sorry. We don't want to punish job creators like Goldman too hard or they may have to start laying workers off.