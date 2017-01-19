Goldman Sachs new boss has apologised to Malaysia for the role an ex-partner played in the corruption scandal at one of the country's wealth funds.

However, chief executive David Solomon also distanced the bank from the scheme, which saw billions embezzled from the state development fund, 1MDB. He said Goldman, which had helped to raise money for the fund, had been deceived about details of the deals.

Malaysia filed criminal charges against Goldman last month. It accused the investment bank of helping to misappropriate money intended for the fund. The US and other countries are also investigating its role.