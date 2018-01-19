19/01/18/0159238 story
from the don't-lose-hope-humans! dept.
First green leaf on moon dies as temperatures plummet
The appearance of a single green leaf hinted at a future in which astronauts would grow their own food in space, potentially setting up residence at outposts on the moon or other planets. Now, barely after it had sprouted, the cotton plant onboard China’s lunar rover has died.
The plant relied on sunlight at the moon’s surface, but as night arrived at the lunar far side and temperatures plunged as low as -170C, its short life came to an end.
Prof Xie Gengxin of Chongqing University, who led the design of the experiment, said its short lifespan had been anticipated. “Life in the canister would not survive the lunar night,” Xie said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 18, @01:43PM (2 children)
Wouldn't it make more sense to grow the plant under artificial lighting (that can be set to a 24h cycle like on Earth), and use solar cells and batteries to power that lighting as well as heating when necessary?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 18, @01:52PM
since when is logic or reason involved here?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 18, @01:57PM
it's a shame nobody in the entire chinese space agency didn't think about this.
you should have signed off with your name, I'm sure you'd be overwhelmed with job offers.
(Score: 2) by eravnrekaree on Friday January 18, @01:58PM
If anything, the expirement proves that it would be extremely difficult to near impossible for anything to live on the moon.
Look. Moon colonization is a pipe dream. This is what comes from watching too many Star Trek episodes. But its divorced from reality. It would not be self sustaining and would drain away earths resources to support it. Any gas or hydrogen sent to the moon would likely be blown away by the solar wind due to lack of magnetosphere. It is extremely inhospitable and a very unpleasant place to live. It would be a colossal waste of money without there being any real pragmatic point or purpose to it. Earth is far nicer and by far the best planet we have. We should not jeopardize earth resources or use earth resources for this, it would have to be self sustaining but there is little way of seeing that it can be self sustaining. We should ban any more money on even trying to attempt it, because its a waste of money that could be better spent on making things better here.
People move to Florida because it is too cold at 30 F in a northern city, because they want to live in a tropical climate with beaches. Its not like the moon is some kind of paradise that people are going to be wanting to take vacations to. The place is hellish.
1. Temperatures range from -170 to 120 C.
2. The Moon is bathed in dangerous radiation. There is no magnetosphere. Any water or hydrogen would be blown off into space.
3. The dust is now known to be possibly carcinogenic, like tiny shards of glass.
4. No air, only trace amounts of water.
5. No moon derived energy sources.
6. Requires constant and enormous supplies of energy and technology just to keep anything alive for a short while.
A moon colonization would be an arduous, painful, ultimately vain struggle for survival against impossible elements. Antarctica is a paradise and survival in Antarctica would be a breeze , but you dont see many people wanting to move to Antarctica. The Moon is by far much, much worse.