Winter Storm Harper, Now Hammering the West; Will Be a Major Snowstorm Friday in East/Central US

posted by martyb on Friday January 18, @06:15PM   Printer-friendly
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Winter Storm Harper is already pummeling parts of the West with heavy snow and will spread its mess of snow, ice and wind into the Plains, Midwest and Northeast into this weekend.

Harper's heaviest snow, so far, is in the Sierra Nevada of California. Early Thursday morning, Lone Pine, California, reported 5 inches of snow had fallen in just 2 hours.

That storm will tap into cold air once it moves through the central and eastern states Friday through the weekend, delivering a widespread swath of significant snow.

Winter storm watches and warnings and winter weather advisories have been posted by the National Weather Service from the northern and central Plains eastward through the southern Great Lakes and into the Northeast.

Cities included in the winter storm watches or warnings include Chicago, Milwaukee, Boston, Hartford, Providence, Pittsburgh, Albany, Buffalo, Cleveland and Des Moines.

In other words, air travel is going to be severely impacted with many delayed or cancelled flights. Even if your flight is not in the storm area, the plane may be delayed in coming from someplace that is. Better leave early on your tropical vacation.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 18, @06:27PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 18, @06:27PM (#788335)

    Am I understanding this right? A winter storm is coming from southish-west and moving north-east. It will be intensifying thanks to a weather phenomenon called a "Polar vortex" that was the basis for a 2004 disaster movie "The Day After Tomorrow".

