from the how-many-more-will-suffer dept.
Anti-vaccine nonsense spurred NY's largest outbreak in decades
Health officials in New York are cautiously optimistic that they have a large measles outbreak under control after tackling the noxious anti-vaccine myths and unfounded fears that fueled the disease's spread.
Since last fall, New York has tallied 177 confirmed cases of measles, the largest outbreak the state has seen in decades. It began with infected travelers, arriving from parts of Israel and Europe where the highly contagious disease was spreading. In New York, that spread has largely been confined to ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities. As measles rippled through those insular religious communities, health officials ran into members who were wary of outsiders as well as those who harbor harmful myths and fears about vaccines. This included the completely false-yet-pernicious belief that the measles vaccine causes autism.
To quash the outbreak, health officials met with rabbis and pediatricians in the community, who in turned urged community members to be vigilant and, above all, get vaccinated, according to The New York Times. "Good people, great parents were terrified," Rabbi Yakov Horowitz, founder of Darchei Noam yeshiva in Monsey in Rockland County, told the Times. Despite the fears, he insisted parents vaccinate their children. "They felt that I was asking to give their children something that would harm them."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 18, @07:56PM (1 child)
Let's call it as it is. They're not so much anti-vax as pro-epidemic.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ikanreed on Friday January 18, @08:24PM
That's completely unfair. The particular polio nutters in Pakistan are pro-endemic.
(It's worth noting those peoples' conspiracy theories about vaccines being a front for the CIA to spy on them and collect their DNA are totally based in reality [theguardian.com])
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday January 18, @08:06PM (2 children)
It's that simple.
His one study, where he was paid big bucks to get a particular result, turned into an entire movement of parents refusing to protect their kids from disease because they feared it might give them autism. Even though study after study after study has demonstrated quite conclusively that he was full of crap, the paper has been retracted, and Mr Wakefield was drummed out of the profession in disgrace. Never mind that the rest of the anti-vax push has been repeatedly shown to be based on nothing but innuendo and ignorance.
Surprise surprise, immunologists and doctors know more about viruses and vaccines than Jenny McCarthy does. Maybe all that school learning and experiments and peer review might be worth something.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 3, Informative) by ikanreed on Friday January 18, @08:18PM (1 child)
He wasn't even paid big bucks for it. He wanted to pitch his dumbass alternative MMR vaccine and tried to create demand for it by hurt the reputation of the existing one. That was his conflict of interest.
Then he discovered and backed a movement of psychos who hate their kids to fund the rest of his life with speaking engagements and alt-med endorsements.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 18, @08:32PM
You obviously don't have kids.
Some day the idiotic bullshit you write is going to get you into trouble you won't have an answer for.