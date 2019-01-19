from the ICUP dept.
A Swiss VM hosting provider has a technical blog post about how to kill IPv4 completely on FreeBSD. That is to say, turning it completely off, not just preferring IPv6. They then solicit concrete soutions describing, along with a proof of concept, how turn IPv4 completely off in other operating systems and allowing them to communicate with IPv6 only.
APNIC reminds us that "there are now a large number of ISPs, data centres, cloud services, and software that now support IPv6" and "enabling IPv6 can be as simple as clicking a button on your WiFi router."
I turned it on, with Comcast I received an IPv6 route but no DNS server. Fortunately, Google Public DNS has unmemorable addresses, which I was able to configure manually.
2001:4860:4860::8888
2001:4860:4860::8844
It works. "There's only one thing left for you to do: Turn it on!"
[ ed: What are the alternatives to Google's Public DNS? ]
Vint Cerf is considered a father of the internet, but that doesn't mean there aren't things he would do differently if given a fresh chance to create it all over again.
"If I could have justified it, putting in a 128-bit address space would have been nice so we wouldn't have to go through this painful, 20-year process of going from IPv4 to IPv6," Cerf told an audience of journalists Thursday during a press conference at the Heidelberg Laureate Forum in Germany.
IPv4, the first publicly used version of the Internet Protocol, included an addressing system that used 32-bit numerical identifiers. It soon became apparent that it would lead to an exhaustion of addresses, however, spurring the creation of IPv6 as a replacement. Roughly a year ago, North America officially ran out of new addresses based on IPv4.
For security, public key cryptography is another thing Cerf would like to have added, had it been feasible.
Trouble is, neither idea is likely to have made it into the final result at the time. "I doubt I could have gotten away with either one," said Cerf, who won a Turing Award in 2004 and is now vice president and chief internet evangelist at Google. "So today we have to retrofit."
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 19, @01:36AM (3 children)
Current OS devs are neglecting their duty to prevent their systems being used to do evil, how long will we let them get away with not moderating the use of their service? An OS dev community which permits indiscriminate use of their OS is no different to bluecoat selling equipment indiscriminately.
IPv6 is only a minor improvement in this direction, but stills fails to recognize the need for protocols to permit moderation and filtering as a core design goal.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 19, @01:40AM (1 child)
This is what happens when you allow Jews to infiltrate your repository. Some Jews, like Kissinger, are good. Others, no so much.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 19, @01:50AM
There. FTFY.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday January 19, @01:41AM
Geez, Louise! We already have the evil bit [ietf.org]. What more do you want?*
*Your in[s]anity doesn't deserve a serious response. So this is what you get.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 19, @01:53AM (1 child)
Nobody talks/needs ipv6, the security profile of ipv4 is known to me - why would I want ipv6? I'll wait for them to improve things in ipv8.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Saturday January 19, @02:09AM
I feel like I don't know enough about any of this to really have opinion, but I do know how to secure an IPv4 network, (within reason) and subnet it if needed, and I can wrap my head around vlans and routing and whatnot.
IPv6 makes my head hurt. I might be missing something I suppose.