posted by martyb on Sunday January 20, @02:42PM
from the Eye-for-an-"i"-dept dept.
from the Eye-for-an-"i"-dept dept.
In April 2011, 17 year old Wang Shangkunsold a kidney to buy an iPhone. When asked why he did this, the man said “Why do I need a second kidney? One is enough,”.
The man subsequently developed complications and now needs regular dialysis to survive. The complications may have been caused by a lack of post operative care. The doctors involved have been arrested.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 20, @02:52PM
I don't think there is anything more to be said.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Sunday January 20, @03:07PM
In other news: selling your soul to the devil often has a bad outcome.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 20, @03:09PM (1 child)
His family was awarded $300k in compensation - that's probably more than he could earn his entire life. Plus, he enjoyed seven years with no complications.
This was not as bad a deal as TFA implies. And it's not much different, morally, from Western girls selling their eggs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 20, @03:12PM
As women have eggs, and they expired on a regular basis, I would consider selling the excess kidneys too. In practice I wouldn't since that is giving someone a copy of your DNA and the right to exploit it, but for a sufficiently large sum of money that isn't the worst idea to get ahead in life, assuming you budget the resulting payment into a future for yourself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 20, @03:11PM
someone check the time servers: mr. jobs needed that kidney 3 year ago, dude!
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday January 20, @03:12PM
And have him look over the contract. Or write a much better one. So you know what you're getting into. Because there are a lot of Crooked Doctors out there.
