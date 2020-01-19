Deep in outer space, two powerful storms brewed near Jupiter's iconic Red Spot. And the planet's colorful, swirling clouds became even more mesmerizing — a feat space enthusiasts may not have imagined was possible.

NASA's Juno spacecraft captured the stunning sight during a recent flyby in late December, though the agency only just released the images on Thursday. The spacecraft was about 23,000 to 34,000 miles from the top of the planet's clouds at the time. [...] The photos show a huge storm called Oval BA hovering near the Great Red Spot. The "striking blemish" on Jupiter's surface is about twice as wide as Earth