Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Mortal Kombat 11 has Rousey as Sonya Blade

posted by martyb on Sunday January 20, @08:13PM   Printer-friendly
from the Soyvertisment-Game-Ad-Alert-dept dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Mortal Kombat is back with it's 11th version this time with MMA badass Ronda Rousey as Sonya Blade with an ultra violent preview trailer. Given the progression of titles in the MK series it will take a significant boost to deliver a winner this time, something for which the preview shows it may have a good shot at. Assuming the preview isn't pure fluff.

Original Submission


«  NASA's Juno Spacecraft Captures Jupiter's Massive Storms, Revealing Planet's "Striking Blemish"
Mortal Kombat 11 has Rousey as Sonya Blade | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 20, @08:40PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 20, @08:40PM (#789127)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fioWTRU_Uy0 [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday January 20, @08:43PM

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Sunday January 20, @08:43PM (#789130) Journal

    Okay, so I'm not exactly a gamer, and my last experience with either of the abovementioned is KoF 98 and SFIII Third Strike respectively. But I remember MK being an absolute cesspool of shaky mocap, gratuitous gornography for gore's sake, impossible story, and the single whitest mishmashing and mangling of east Asian culture I've ever seen. It looks like someone threw the Inquisition's torture dungeons in a blender with every awful 70s kung-fu flick ever and poured it over the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

    --
    I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...

  • (Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Sunday January 20, @08:57PM

    by WizardFusion (498) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 20, @08:57PM (#789131) Journal

    https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ve9k3IiFu88 [youtube.com]

    (bypasses age restriction)

(1)