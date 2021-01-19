from the we-should-get-together-some-time dept.
Paris informs Tokyo it wants Renault and Nissan to integrate[*]
A French government delegation has informed Tokyo that it would seek an integration of Renault and Nissan, most likely under the umbrella of a single holding company, the Nikkei reported on Sunday.
The delegation, which included French government-designated Renault director Martin Vial, also said that it wanted to name Nissan's next chairman, according to the report. Nissan was not immediately available for comment.
Nissan ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested and detained in Tokyo since Nov. 19, has been indicted in Japan on charges of under-reporting his salary for eight years through March 2018, and temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan during the global financial crisis. Ghosn has denied all charges.
[*] Noscript caused issues for me; same story can be found at U.S. News & World Report.
Prosecutors set to indict Ghosn and Nissan as CEO's role in focus: sources
Tokyo prosecutors are due to indict ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn as well as the automaker itself on Monday, sources said, intensifying scrutiny of CEO Hiroto Saikawa's role in the financial misconduct scandal.
Ghosn was arrested on Nov. 19 on suspicion of conspiring to understate his compensation by about half of the actual 10 billion yen ($88 million) over five years from 2010. Nissan has said the misconduct was masterminded by the once-celebrated executive with the help of former Representative Director Greg Kelly.
Tokyo authorities plan to re-arrest the two executives, the sources said, declining to be named as they were not authorized to speak with media. Media reports have said the fresh crime was for three additional years of under-reported income. The two would then remain in custody without bail. Nissan itself is also likely to be indicted for making false statements in an annual report, they said. A separate source said there were concerns running through the company that Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa and others may also be indicted.
Earlier, Nissan sought to block Carlos Ghosn from accessing his company-owned apartment in Rio de Janeiro, fearing that he would remove or destroy evidence related to his misconduct.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 21, @04:26AM (1 child)
French cars are often technically interesting, but aside from that they're pretty much crap with respect to quality and reliability. French cars are not even sold in the US market any more and there are good reasons for that, which relate to the aforementioned issues.
Nissan builds a good product and has for many years. What the French have to offer Nissan is a mystery. I expect those in charge at Nissan have similar thoughts.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Monday January 21, @04:39AM
Given Renault owns a majority stake in Nissan, answering that question is probably not the driver for Renault; the question would be more like "What's in it for Renault?"
This is an interesting move, makes the conspiracy theory of the arrest a signal from the Japs to the Frenchies to back-off seems more realistic. Now the Frenchies are calling their raise.