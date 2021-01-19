from the their-way-or-the-highway dept.
Michael Biebl, long-time maintainer of systemd for Debian (2010 or earlier, based on changelog.Debian.gz), is taking undetermined holidays from packaging it. The e-mail was short:
Will stop maintaining systemd in debian for a while.
What's going on is just too stupid/crazy.
This takes place after he discussed a bug in which he expected systemd to respect local settings, and not rename network devices:
@yuwata a default policy like /lib/systemd/network/99-default.link should never trump explicit user configuration.
Later he seems surprised about how things roll there:
I'm amazed that I have to point this out....
The issue is locked currently, and also archived just in case, so everyone can read the initial report and the replies he got.
Opinion: It seems distribution developers are starting to get the stick too, not just users with their "errors" (taken from a reply). Will distributions finally wake up or is that they don't still grok the attitude of projects like this? [Or is it something else? --Ed.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 21, @07:41AM
But too bad so much damage has already been done.
Their easiest route would probably be to create an emergency point release for Debian and "merge" Devuan code back into Debian.
(Score: 1) by realDonaldTrump on Monday January 21, @07:43AM
I wish him a happy holiday. I'll be working hard!
