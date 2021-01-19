from the long-goodbye dept.
Submitted via IRC for chromas
Windows 10 Mobile support ending: Microsoft says go to iOS or Android
Are you among the few people left still using a Windows 10 Mobile phone? Even Microsoft has been suggesting that your time to embrace an iPhone or Android handset is long overdue.
This is the final year Microsoft will provide "support" for Windows 10 Mobile, and the company has published a page where you can learn more about nursing your device toward its final days.
Yes, the handset should continue to work after Dec. 10, 2019, the last official day for product and security updates. After that, though, the phone is likely on borrowed time, though Microsoft says automatic or manual creation of new device backups for settings and some applications will continue for three more months, ending March 10, 2020. For that matter, some services including photo uploads and restoring a device from an existing device backup may continue to work for up to a year more.
Still, for most of you, you'll want to start the long goodbye now. And for some versions of Windows Mobile the end of the line comes as soon as June, so consult that online support page for details.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 21, @11:35PM (1 child)
... And buried not quite 3 years later. (released to general public March, 2016 per Wikipedia).
Yep, Microsoft sure has a great track record in the non-PC market for longevity.
At least there was no successor named this time, apparently.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Tuesday January 22, @12:20AM
If it hadn't been mismanaged it would've been pretty decent IMO. The UI is superior to both iOS and Android as far as I'm concerned. The ability to get a phone with both a removable battery and dual SIM was also very nice.
Not looking forward to the cripple-ware of iOS or the festering pile of goo of Android. (Yes, I'm opinionated.)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 21, @11:46PM (2 children)
You can recommend that users switch to iOS or Windows 7. It's the right thing to do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 21, @11:59PM
Don't you mean Linux?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 22, @12:09AM
"You can recommend that users switch to iOS or Windows 7."
OS X ( not iOS ) is what you would have written if you were paying attention to the bullshit you were spewing.