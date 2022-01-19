from the HypeG dept.
The Trump administration’s so-called “race” with China to build new fifth-generation (5G) wireless networks is speeding toward a network vulnerable to Chinese (and other) cyberattacks. So far, the Trump administration has focused on blocking Chinese companies from being a part of the network, but these efforts are far from sufficient. We cannot allow the hype about 5G to overshadow the absolute necessity that it be secure.
[...] “It is imperative that America be first in fifth-generation (5G) wireless technologies,” President Trump wrote in an October Presidential Memorandum of instructions to federal agencies. While the administration, especially the Trump Federal Communications Commission (F.C.C.), makes much of how the 5G “race” with China is a matter of national security, not enough effort is being put into the security of the network itself. Nowhere in the president’s directive, for instance, was there a word about protecting the cybersecurity of the new network.
As the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee told him in November[pdf], “the cybersecurity threat now poses an existential threat to the future of the Nation.” Last January, the brightest technical minds in the intelligence community, working with the White House National Security Council (N.S.C.), warned of the 5G cybersecurity threat. When the proposed solutions included security through a federally-owned network backbone, the wireless industry screamed in protest. The chairman of the Trump F.C.C. quickly echoed the industry line that “the market, not government, is best positioned to drive innovation and leadership.” Government ownership may not be practicable, but the concerns in the N.S.C. report have been dismissed too readily.
Worse than ignoring the warnings, the Trump administration has repealed existing protections. Shortly after taking office, the Trump F.C.C. removed a requirement imposed by the Obama F.C.C. that the 5G technical standard must be designed from the outset to withstand cyberattacks. For the first time in history, cybersecurity was being required as a forethought in the design of a new network standard — until the Trump F.C.C. repealed it. The Trump F.C.C. also canceled a formal inquiry seeking input from the country’s best technical minds about 5G security, retracted an Obama-era F.C.C. white paper about reducing cyberthreats, and questioned whether the agency had any responsibility for the cybersecurity of the networks they are entrusted with overseeing.
The simple fact is that our wireless networks are not as secure as they could be because they weren’t designed to withstand the kinds of cyberattacks that are now common. This isn’t the fault of the companies that built the networks, but a reflection that when the standards for the current fourth-generation (4G) technology were set years ago, cyberattacks were not a front-and-center concern.
If the USA of all countries can't be arsed with basic aircraft security then what hope do you have for regular consumers?
5G will beam the lizard men into your head. Be happy its not happening. 4G isn't even utilized fully yet. Where is our 100Mbps down?
"reducing cyberthreats" is going to be monitoring your location and communications 10x harder while taking even more control from your handset.
This.
--- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baseband_processor [wikipedia.org]
Seriously, that's what xG is, pure marketing. There is no 5G spec, companies are making stuff based on what they think the spec will be.
Back in, dang, I'm old, '03? Worked for a startup that wanted to make their wireless the standard,. Remember those ads that had people moving their TVs to the pool? That was this companys IP. Problem? They used the same frequency as a soon to be deployed 802.whatever spec. Hope was, they could hijack the spec cuz their stuff worked so much better. To be honest, it worked great. But they realized too late that it took 2 USB ports to drive their hardware and, well, the 802.11whatever.
Startup needed a second spin of the hardware, they ran out of money. Someone, I think Samsung? bought the IP in bankruptcy, The top echelon got jobs with them (3 people), everyone else got the 2 weeks plus severance.
Sorry, can't be arsed to learn why 5G is "better" than 4G which already provides ludicrous bandwidth for handsets with 5" screens. But, whatever it is, maybe when we have a serious security meltdown with it we can design 6G to withstand at least the obvious attacks?
Of course, with 5G near rollout, the standards for 6G and 7G are probably already mired deep in inflexible committee consensus discussions among the worthless engineers of the carriers and handset manufacturers - you know the ones who spend their time going to standards committee meetings instead of actually doing something of value around the office, the same ones who agreed to a 5G without meaningful security?