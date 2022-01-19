Twitter said it had discovered a security flaw which meant "protected" tweets became public when some changes were made to accounts.

Anyone who updated the email address linked to their account between November 2014 and January 2019 could have had messages exposed, it said.

Twitter said it had started to let affected users know about the bug.

It added that it had turned the protections back on for Android users who had inadvertently switched them off.

Twitter said it was also issuing a public notice about the error because it could not confirm the exact number of accounts that had been affected and wanted to reach those it could not identify by an internal investigation.

[...] Twitter said it fixed the flaw on 14 January and would share more information if it became available.