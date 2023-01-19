from the Alt-right-plot-to-rule-the-world-through-Windows-exploitables dept.
This was just to funny not to submit. Do you not have the latest keyboard-logging Windows 10 on your, um computer? Not your computer, you know. But now, it turns out, according to the formerly great tech journal ZDNet, you are at risk! "Awake! Fear! Fire! Foes! Awake!"
But, wait for it, only if you run Windows.
Over half of applications installed on Windows PCs are out-of-date, potentially putting the security of users at risk through flaws in software that have already been patched by vendors.
Around 55 percent of software installed on PCs across the globe is in the form of an older version of the application, according to research by security company Avast — and that number has risen from 48 percent in their previous report.
Based upon anonyimized and aggregated data from 163 million devices around the world, Avast's PC trends report also suggests that almost one in six Windows 7 users and one in ten Windows 10 users are running out-of-date versions of their operating system, also leaving them open to exploitation of system-level security vulnerabilities.
Some of the programs most commonly left out-of-date include Adobe Shockwave, VLC Media Player, Skype, Java Runtime Environment, and 7-Zip Filemanager.
Putting off installing updates and running outdated applications can cause bugs and incompatibility problems for users, but more significantly, running out-of-date software can provide an open door for hackers to take advantage of holes left in programs that haven't had critical security updates applied.
Well, there it is. If you run Windows, you are running a security risk. Funny they would think how current your capitulation to the Dark Side is would make any difference. But on the other hand, the advice in general is good, just do not run anything out of Redmond, where the Dark Lord rules, and keep up to date on security patches. Except on my Android Phone. They ask me to do security upgrades, and I think, "Why?" I cannot remove the goddamned bloat-ware they put on goddamned thing, and they want me to approve upgrades? Hell no! I will rot in hell with my aging Android phone, with a version of Android nearly as old as I am, because the bastards will not allow me to upgrade to a more current version!
If linux did shit like this, systemd aside, I would be BSD all the way. Sorry, too much commentary for a submission. But, really? Am I wrong?
P.S. When exactly did ZDNet take the tumble? Does anyone remember? Was it with the review of the new Microsoft Disk Compression Utility?
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday January 23, @08:30AM (1 child)
Sheesh. I think I just time-warped back into the 1990s from reading that. The ZDNet article is interesting enough in terms of the data it represents (although I think unpatched servers are a vastly bigger problem than an out-of-date copy of 7Zip on mom's email PC), but the 1990s-level anti-Microsoft whining kinda overshadows it all. And I'm saying that as a non-Windows user. The bash-Micro$oft-bandwagon was fashionable twenty years ago, but we've kinda moved on...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 23, @08:40AM
As long as there is some vestige of the horse remaining, it is not without purpose that we beat it.
And the FUD, and the Fear, and the sole platform for games, all these will be gone, and Paul Atreides, . . . Lost my literary thread. We were beating Worms, to extract their Spice, no? Seventies? Do you refer to the film, or to the corpus?
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by aristarchus on Wednesday January 23, @08:32AM (2 children)
Frost Pist: As a general rule, I try not to comment, at least under my own username, on my own submissions. Second, I have not run Windows since Win95, when I was Blue Screened to Death. So have fun, Soylentils! On Piste!
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday January 23, @08:45AM (1 child)
Yau foiled on this part.
You failed on this part, too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 23, @09:00AM
Yao [wikipedia.org] foiled, but did Shun [wikipedia.org]? If I were the alleged aristarchus [wikipedia.org], posting as an AC [slashdot.org], in what sense would warning others be a foil [youtube.com]?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 23, @08:43AM
Windoze software is packaged with local copies of required libraries, you can bet most of the libraries will be very outdated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 23, @08:51AM
run it in a VM guest with a Host-Only Adapter (VBox) or equiv, and pipe all guest networking through proxies running on the Linux VM host. Keep the host and proxy software updated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 23, @08:56AM
I needed to test something on windows so booted up that partition and started installing/running it. I left the room thinking I'd come back to see it complete in an hour or so, but instead saw the computer had rebooted. I can only assume this was an "update". How do people use this for real work?
(Score: 2) by ewk on Wednesday January 23, @09:25AM
From the article: "If you run Windows, you are running a security risk."
"If you run Windows, you are a running security risk." might cover it better :-)
