from the class-excavation dept.
Core blimey... When is an AMD CPU core not a CPU core? It's now up to a jury of 12 to decide
A class-action lawsuit against AMD claiming false advertising over its "eight core" FX processors has been given the go-ahead by a California judge.
US district judge Haywood Gilliam last week rejected [PDF] AMD's claim that "a significant majority" of people understood the term "core" the same way it did as "not persuasive."
What tech buyers imagine represents a core when it comes to processors would be a significant part of such a lawsuit, the judge noted, and so AMD's arguments were "premature."
The so-called "eight core" chips contain four Bulldozer modules, the lawsuit notes, and these "sub-processors" each contain a pair of instruction-executing CPU cores. So, four modules times two CPU cores equals, in AMD's mind, eight CPU cores.
And here's the sticking point: these two CPU cores, within a single Bulldozer module, share caches, frontend circuitry, and a single floating point unit (FPU). These shared resources cause bottlenecks that can slow the processor, it is claimed.
The plaintiffs, who sued back in 2015, argue that they bought a chip they thought would have eight independent processor cores – the advertising said it was the "first native 8-core desktop processor" – and paid a premium for that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 23, @09:30PM
What did they expect performance-wise 8x vs single core? I don't have that cpu but it was surely better than 4x but less than 8x. There is always going to be some overhead when utilizing multiple cores.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 23, @09:30PM
Like having 5G mobile service.
Or 33 and a half megabytes of memory (33,554,432 bytes, otherwise once known as 32 Megabytes, or 2 ^ 25 bytes).
Meet the new definition of "marketing" cores.
Remember how marketing ruined the entire meaning of the term "relational database" back in the late 80s?
What other technical terms with well established meanings became meaningless due to marketing and advertisements?
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Wednesday January 23, @09:32PM
I dunno about Judge Gilliam, but at the time, I was building a PC and selected the FX-8300. I didn't know exactly what AMD meant by "8 cores" in the technical sense, other than "there's 8 things in there that might be at the center of a processor", which there are, because there's different ways to connect and arrange them. So I looked on AMD's website and saw how they arranged their 8 cores. And still decided to buy the chip, which was cheap and very very fast for the time and for the money.
The point I seek to make is not that it's "totally 8 cores", but rather that it was no secret how the 8 cores were arranged, and the chip had sufficient benchmarks published to demonstrate its performance. Anyone who bought one either knew what they were buying, or didn't care.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday January 23, @09:39PM
Siamese twins are still called twins and considered separate individuals - and their being conjoined usually slows them down quite a bit also. So why should siamese CPU cores be treated any different just because they're joined at the cache?