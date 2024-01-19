[A mother in the Australian state of Western Australia] purchased the Uniden Smart Baby Monitor for $250 so her fly-in, fly-out partner could stay connected to their eight-month-old daughter

The device allows a user to view their child on their smart phone from anywhere in the world using a QR scan code and generic password.

However [the mother] said she was concerned about the security around the product, after it logged her into another stranger's nursery.

"I logged in through what the instructions told me to and it wasn't my daughters bedroom, it was somebody else's bedroom," she said.

[...] Uniden did not reveal if it had received any similar complaints about the smart camera.