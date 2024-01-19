Stories
Uniden Smart Baby Monitor Logs Into Someone Else's Camera

posted by martyb on Thursday January 24, @04:03AM   Printer-friendly
MostCynical writes:

The Sydney Morning Herald has a report about a badly configured baby monitor.

[A mother in the Australian state of Western Australia] purchased the Uniden Smart Baby Monitor for $250 so her fly-in, fly-out partner could stay connected to their eight-month-old daughter

The device allows a user to view their child on their smart phone from anywhere in the world using a QR scan code and generic password.

However [the mother] said she was concerned about the security around the product, after it logged her into another stranger's nursery.

"I logged in through what the instructions told me to and it wasn't my daughters bedroom, it was somebody else's bedroom," she said.

[...] Uniden did not reveal if it had received any similar complaints about the smart camera.

Is any IoT device secure?

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by coolgopher on Thursday January 24, @04:09AM (2 children)

    by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 24, @04:09AM (#791031)

    The S in "IoT" stands for Security.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @04:37AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @04:37AM (#791041)

    Is any IoT device secure?

    Yes, all of them are secure ... until you take them out of the box.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @05:10AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @05:10AM (#791060)

    Frankly customers who trust anything with an internet connection are idiots who haven't been paying attention. Assume it's an insecure mess which spies on you and use it accordingly, anything else and you deserve what you inevitably get.

    It's like they think we have ethical standards as a profession or something.

