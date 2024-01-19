19/01/24/0312259 story
posted by mrpg on Thursday January 24, @07:12AM
from the B-b-b-b-but-Information-Wants-to-be-FREE! dept.
1TB `Power Users' Double to 4.12% of All Households:
According to OpenVault, both average and median data usage for year end 2018 increased when compared with year end 2017 statistics. Importantly, the rate of growth for median usage continued to far exceed the growth rate for average usage, indicating that consumption is growing across service providers' entire subscriber bases, rather than only among heavy users.
OpenVault's year end 2018 data showed that:
- Average usage for all households was 268.7GB/HH in 2018, up from 226.4GB/HH at the end of June 2018 and a 33.3% increase over the YE 2017 average of 201.6GB/HH.
- Median usage was 145.2GB/HH in 2018, up from 116.4GB/HH in June 2018 and a 40% increase over the YE 2017 median of 103.6GB/HH.
- The percentage of power users – defined as those households using 1TB or more – almost doubled in 2018, rising to 4.12% of all households from 2.11% in 2017, while the percentage of households exceeding 250GB rose to 36.4% from 28.4% during the same timespan.
How much data do YOU use each month?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday January 24, @08:06AM
1TB doesn't sound very far fetched for a household that contain a few people, say two adults and two children. First there is all the normal work- and webstuff -- surfing, the facebook and the youtube, add in all the streaming of video (beyond the normal youtubeing) and audio (spotify and such). Perhaps you have make your "phonecalls" as part of you bandwidth to (not only skype etc). I think they can pass 1 TB without any issues in a month.
1TB might not even be all that much for a somewhat active person, some online gaming, the usual streaming of audio and video of your choice, perhaps some normal amount of bittorrent usage (for those super important linux distros .. *cough*cough*) and the usual surfing. I imagine you would blow right past the 1TB mark in no time at all.
How much data do I use in each month? Hard to say since it is split between home, work and mobile. Very low mobile usage, work usage unknown (not my problem). At home? I'm probably just shy or around the 1TB mark in a month, give or take a few GB. The ISP has not complained as of yet anyway.