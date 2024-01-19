from the smart-phones-but-no-smart-people dept.
Emergency declared near Portland for measles outbreak in anti-vaccine hotspot
Health officials in Clark County, Washington have declared a public health emergency for a measles outbreak in an area with a high rate of unvaccinated children.
[...] Nearly eight percent of children in Clark County were exempt from standard vaccination for the 2017-2018 school year, according to state records reported by the Washington Post. Breaking down that eight percent, about seven percent of kids had personal or religious exemptions and the remaining one percent or so had medical exemptions. Factoring in the rest of the population, the county is below the 92 percent to 94 percent range some experts consider required to prevent the spread of highly contagious diseases such as measles.
[...] “It’s really awful and really tragic and totally preventable,” Peter J. Hotez told the Post. Hotez is a professor of pediatrics and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. “Portland is a total train wreck when it comes to vaccine rates,” he added.
[...] Correction: This article has been updated to correct the state in which Clark County resides. It is in Washington State, not Oregon.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday January 24, @10:46AM
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday January 24, @10:46AM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Bot on Thursday January 24, @10:48AM (2 children)
That not being vaccinated against measles has been the default here in Italy at least until the 90s. You recall the news about the death of Italian schoolchildren due to measles parotitis varicella? neither do I. So it was either mundane, but how come mundane things did not happen in my school? spent years in it you know, or not happening at all.
Of course now the situation is different because: 1. compared to back in the day, children now have the stamina of zombies. 2. getting measles meant getting immunized, children could only catch it between themselves, but now children can infect adults and this is a problem.
Also, I would investigate the actual rate of vaccination instead of letting the media spout it. Sometimes outbreaks occured in regularly vaccinated population, because the illness is alive and life naturally selects solutions when faced with the problem of spreading.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @11:03AM (1 child)
Why don't we go back to the world of polio? Only kids will be able to catch it too and only the weak will develop problems. At least by your idiotic reasoning.
Fuck. Living in a world that allows you too good of a standard of living and you forget how fucked up 100 years life used to be. All you "remember" is your glorified imagination of the past that you never lived in. Careful, or you'll start living your life in straw+clay+shit houses again. But it happened in Italy before a few times like that. Maybe you are overdue for another Dark Ages again.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @11:13AM
About 1/3 of doctors in the US have seen a disease that looks exactly like polio, but isn't.
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2014/10/the-mysterious-polio-like-disease-affecting-american-kids/381869/ [theatlantic.com]