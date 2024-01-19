You know how it is, it's a Saturday so you go out into the garden for a quick interface with nature before the next 10 hr Fortnight / Netflix combo binge to find your dog has left numerous piles of digested food all over the place. What do you do? Get online to AirTasker to post a job requesting someone come over to pick up the shit. Yes, seriously, that's what they do these days when help is just a click away. Need a pack of ciggies but are "too unwell" to go get them for yourself? Airtasker! Need a couple of vibrators in a hurry? Yep, someone on there will help you. For a price. Just when we thought with Facebook that humanity had hit rock bottom. How low can we go?

