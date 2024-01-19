19/01/24/1312218 story
You know how it is, it's a Saturday so you go out into the garden for a quick interface with nature before the next 10 hr Fortnight / Netflix combo binge to find your dog has left numerous piles of digested food all over the place. What do you do? Get online to AirTasker to post a job requesting someone come over to pick up the shit. Yes, seriously, that's what they do these days when help is just a click away. Need a pack of ciggies but are "too unwell" to go get them for yourself? Airtasker! Need a couple of vibrators in a hurry? Yep, someone on there will help you. For a price. Just when we thought with Facebook that humanity had hit rock bottom. How low can we go?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @01:42PM (1 child)
I would use something like Airtasker if I ran out of booze/smokes to order more rather than driving. Currently I just get an uber/lyft but that is a waste since I need to travel both ways.
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Thursday January 24, @02:24PM
You didn't mention where you were located, but the US equivalent would be Postmates [postmates.com] for getting things delivered to you and TaskRabbit [taskrabbit.com] or Fiverr [fiverr.com] for getting other things done, depending on whether or not you actually need your labor to be local.
I'd guess there's equivalents in the EU and other reasonably developed places, but I'm not familiar with any.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @01:58PM
More of anything is never enough, humans quickly adapt and want more, captured by :
Give an inch and they take a mile.
Greed has no bounds.
The world is not enough.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Thursday January 24, @02:08PM
You pay someone to do it though, right?
Humans have always done such things. In the old days I'd have paid a neighbor's kid to do it maybe. Technology just made it easier and communications made it more public.