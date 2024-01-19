Stories
Pilot Claims Drone at Newark Airport Came Within 30 Feet of Aircraft Amid Ground Stop: Report

posted by martyb on Thursday January 24, @03:11PM   Printer-friendly
from the somebody's-gonna-get-killed dept.
News

realDonaldTrump writes:

Fox News reports a claim that Drone at Newark Airport Came Within 30 Feet of Aircraft:

Arriving flights were halted at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday when a drone was spotted near a neighboring airport, officials said. And one pilot claims that the drone came as close as 30 feet to his aircraft, according to a new report.

Two airplanes headed to Newark reported seeing a drone around 5 p.m. over Teterboro Airport, a smaller airport located roughly 18 miles northeast of Newark.

The FoxNews report quotes this story at ABC news:

Officials have now resumed operations after a ground stop had been ordered at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to drone activity, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials received two reports of a drone seen about 3,500 feet above Teterboro Airport in Bergen County, New Jersey, FAA spokesman Greg Martin told ABC News.

[...] "Missed the drone by about 30 feet off our right wing," one pilot said.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @03:36PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @03:36PM (#791253)

    Honestly not trolling. Does anyone know why pilots care? Why wouldn’t they just hit it? I don’t think I’ve seen headlines like “ZOMG! Bird gets within 30
    feet of airplane!!!”.

    • (Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Thursday January 24, @03:53PM

      by opinionated_science (4031) on Thursday January 24, @03:53PM (#791259)

      drones have metal pieces - bird do not.

      metal can cause random damage to the engines (that keep the plane airborne), where as a bird is softly shredded.

      The inability to see a problem, does not make it cease to exist.

      Unless, you're Zaphod Beeblebrox....

